Gonzaga recruiting target Jalen Davis delivers monster performance at Section 7
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The past few weeks have seen plenty of outstanding performances from Gonzaga's targets and commitments in the 2027 recruiting class.
Dooney Johnson, who committed to GU back in October, was one of the best performers at the Pangos All-American camp earlier this month, and he teamed up with wing Gene Roebuck - a priority target for the Zags - at the NBPA Top 100 camp late last week as well.
Also attending the NBPA Top 100 camp was Jalen Davis, a 6'3 guard from Bremerton, WA, who has long been a high-profile target for the Zags.
Davis has had an extremely busy six weeks, going from the May live period to Greece for the ANGT, Italy for EuroCamp, the NBPA Top 100 in South Carolina, and now to Section 7 in Arizona.
If the extensive travel schedule wore him out, he didn't show it at all. The No. 15-ranked guard in the class according to 247Sports was electric on Friday, squaring off against No. 4 Adan Diggs in arguably the best one-on-one showdown of the event.
Davis clearly won the battle, dropping 30 points in the first half alone, outscoring the entire Millennium team by four. He hit stepback threes, got to the rim with ease, and converted his free throws in an effortless, dominant performance.
Fatigue may have finally gotten to Davis in a quieter second half, but he still finished with 39 points in a showcase in front of Gonzaga coaches who would love to keep the Bremerton native in his home state next season.
Fit at Gonzaga
Davis is one of the hottest high school players on the planet right now, and Gonzaga will have plenty of competition for his services. The 6'3 guard holds offers from Gonzaga as well as UCLA, Houston, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, Iowa, and Washington, among others.
Davis can play on or off the ball and is a logical fit next to Johnson, a 6'7 wing who has also displayed point guard skills in his recent performances on the summer circuit.
Gonzaga hasn't landed many 5-star recruits historically, but Davis fits Gonzaga's MO as a versatile, lengthy guard who puts team over individual and has a good head on him, having played for his dad throughout his career.
Other Zag targets
Davis is the second-highest-rated 2027 recruit Gonzaga has on the radar, following 6'6 wing DeMarcus Henry, who checks in at No. 12 in 247's 2027 rankings. Henry, Davis, and Roebuck are the three primary targets Gonzaga wants to join Johnson on this roster ahead of the 2027-28 season.
Gonzaga currently has three incoming freshmen for the 2026 class in 4-star wing Luca Foster, 4-star center Sam Funches, and unranked wing Carter Nilson from Gonzaga Prep, who is set to join the team in a walk-on capacity.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB