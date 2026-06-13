Gonzaga recruiting target Jalen Davis delivers monster performance at Section 7

The past few weeks have seen plenty of outstanding performances from Gonzaga's targets and commitments in the 2027 recruiting class.

Dooney Johnson, who committed to GU back in October, was one of the best performers at the Pangos All-American camp earlier this month, and he teamed up with wing Gene Roebuck - a priority target for the Zags - at the NBPA Top 100 camp late last week as well.

Also attending the NBPA Top 100 camp was Jalen Davis, a 6'3 guard from Bremerton, WA, who has long been a high-profile target for the Zags.

Davis has had an extremely busy six weeks, going from the May live period to Greece for the ANGT, Italy for EuroCamp, the NBPA Top 100 in South Carolina, and now to Section 7 in Arizona.

If the extensive travel schedule wore him out, he didn't show it at all. The No. 15-ranked guard in the class according to 247Sports was electric on Friday, squaring off against No. 4 Adan Diggs in arguably the best one-on-one showdown of the event.

Davis clearly won the battle, dropping 30 points in the first half alone, outscoring the entire Millennium team by four. He hit stepback threes, got to the rim with ease, and converted his free throws in an effortless, dominant performance.

Fatigue may have finally gotten to Davis in a quieter second half, but he still finished with 39 points in a showcase in front of Gonzaga coaches who would love to keep the Bremerton native in his home state next season.

Top storylines from Section 7 on Friday include:

-Jalen Davis vs Adan Diggs

-2027 big man is emerging as a potential Top150 recruit -Miami (Fla.) Columbus has reloaded with some exciting international talent



VIP: https://t.co/n17oiob9mm pic.twitter.com/tPjb1rTccf — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) June 13, 2026

Fit at Gonzaga

Davis is one of the hottest high school players on the planet right now, and Gonzaga will have plenty of competition for his services. The 6'3 guard holds offers from Gonzaga as well as UCLA, Houston, Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, Iowa, and Washington, among others.

Davis can play on or off the ball and is a logical fit next to Johnson, a 6'7 wing who has also displayed point guard skills in his recent performances on the summer circuit.

Gonzaga hasn't landed many 5-star recruits historically, but Davis fits Gonzaga's MO as a versatile, lengthy guard who puts team over individual and has a good head on him, having played for his dad throughout his career.

Other Zag targets

Davis is the second-highest-rated 2027 recruit Gonzaga has on the radar, following 6'6 wing DeMarcus Henry, who checks in at No. 12 in 247's 2027 rankings. Henry, Davis, and Roebuck are the three primary targets Gonzaga wants to join Johnson on this roster ahead of the 2027-28 season.

Gonzaga currently has three incoming freshmen for the 2026 class in 4-star wing Luca Foster, 4-star center Sam Funches, and unranked wing Carter Nilson from Gonzaga Prep, who is set to join the team in a walk-on capacity.