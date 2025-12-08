For the first time in 2025, Gonzaga is an AP top ten ranked team

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are finally a top ten team, at least according to the AP Poll.

Gonzaga, who topped out at No. 11 last week, moved up three spots to No. 8 after a pair of blowout wins over Kentucky and North Florida. The last time Gonzaga was inside the top ten of the AP Poll was almost exactly one year ago, when they came in at No. 8 on Dec. 9, 2024, following the team's 90-89 loss to Kentucky in OT.

The Zags then fell to UConn at Madison Square Garden and dropped out of the top ten, eventually falling all the way out of the top 25 altogether in mid-January.

This year's team was ranked No. 21 in the preseason and moved up to No. 19 after Week 1 and has steadily climbed ever since, going to No. 13, then No. 12, then No. 11, and now up to No. 8.

Gonzaga (9-1) is behind Arizona, Michigan, Duke, Iowa State, UConn, Purdue, and Houston in the poll, with Michigan State and BYU rounding out the top ten.

A 35-point win over Kentucky in Nashville did most of the heavy lifting for Gonzaga this week, although the 51-point win over North Florida on Sunday night certainly didn't hurt, particularly with regard to the analytics. Gonzaga is up to No. 3 at KenPom, just behind Michigan and Iowa State and ahead of Duke, Arizona, Purdue, UConn, and others.

The Zags are one of just four teams in the top ten of both adjusted offensive and adjusted defensive efficiency, coming in at No. 7 and No. 4, respectively. Iowa State (6 and 2), Duke (10 and 3), and Arizona (9 and 10) are the others, while Michigan (11 and 1) just misses the cut.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

Kentucky unsurprisingly fell out of the top 25 after the loss to Gonzaga, which means GU has only beaten one team currently in the top 25 in Alabama, who is at No. 12.

UCLA (No. 25) is still hanging on to a spot in the poll, but if Gonzaga beats them on Saturday in Seattle, it is likely they will fall out of the top 25 as well.

Saint Mary's (38 votes) comes in at No. 30 in the poll, while Kentucky (29 votes) and Arizona State (2 votes) come in at 32 and 42, respectively.

Creighton, who Gonzaga beat by 27 on Nov. 11, and Oregon, who the Zags play on Dec. 21 in Portland, are no longer receiving any votes after tough starts to the season.

Gonzaga's matchup with UCLA will be a big one to cement the team's status as one of the ten best teams in college basketball. Tip-off is slated for 8:30 PM PT on Saturday, Dec. 13, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

