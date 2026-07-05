Former Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg re-signs with French Elite club

Fans of French elite club Sig Strasbourg learned what fans of the Gonzaga Bulldogs have known for over half a decade: once you have Ben Gregg on your team, you don't ever want him to leave.

Fortunately for Strasbourg, Gregg isn't planning to go anywhere.

On Friday, the 6'10 forward announced on Strasbourg's Instagram account that he plans to return for another season, a little over a month after they were eliminated in the Betclic Elite Playoffs by Joel Ayayi and Paris Basketball.

"I can't thank you guys enough for your support this season," Gregg shared in the social media post. "I enjoyed my time so much that I want to do it again. I'm happy to announce that I'll be back next year. Go Sig!"

Gregg's first season

After his five years in Spokane with Gonzaga, Gregg signed his first professional contract with Sig Strasbourg in July of 2025. He ended up suiting up for the Boston Celtics in NBA Summer League - despite being under contract overseas - and ultimately became a key rotation piece for Strasbourg as a rookie.

The stretch four appeared in 24 games for Strasbourg, averaging 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 23.4 minutes per game. He shot an excellent 39.5% from the three point line, and his trademark work on the glass and overall hustle and enthusiasm endeared him to the fan base as they went 17-13 and won a play-in game before losing to No. 2 seed Paris in the playoffs.

Gregg was teammates with former BYU forward Fousseyni Traore and Santa Clara guard Adama Bal, and squared off against a former Zag in Ayayi (Paris) and a pair of future Zags in Nathan De Sousa (Cholet) and Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa (JL Bourg).

International pipeline

Gonzaga has one of the strongest pipelines of international talent leaving Europe to come play in Spokane, but it does go both ways. Gregg grew up in Clackamas, OR and spent half a decade in Spokane and is now making a living in France, one of many US-born Zags playing overseas.

Gregg's teammate in 2024-25, Khalif Battle, averaged 13 points in 22 games for Trentino in Italy, playing in the same league as Rasir Bolton - who averaged 13.9 points in 27 games with Napoli.

A few other notable US-born Zags who played professionally overseas last season include Kyle Wiltjer (Venezia in Italy), Nigel Williams-Goss (Zalgiris in Lithuania), Silas Melson (Oostende in Belgium), Johnathan Williams (London), and Geno Crandall (Benfica in Portugal).