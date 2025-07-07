Gonzaga's Ben Gregg reportedly joining French basketball club
Former Gonzaga standout Ben Gregg could have an opportunity to jumpstart his professional playing career in the top basketball league France has to offer next season.
Gregg has signed a deal with Strasbourg Illkirch-Graffenstaden (SIG), a club based in Strasbourg, France, that competes in the highly competitive LNB Élite league. SIG announced the 6-foot-10 forward signed a one-year deal with the team on July 2 — almost a week after Gregg was named to the Boston Celtics NBA Summer League roster.
"Ben is a player with great potential, capable of playing in several positions," said SIG general manager, Nicola Alberani, in a statement. "He fits perfectly with our DNA. I believe he will have a great career in Europe. We are happy to see him begin his professional adventure with us."
Gregg was not one of the 59 prospects selected during the 2025 NBA Draft, though he didn't have to wait long for the Celtics to invite him down to Las Vegas for the annual NBA Summer League, set for July 10-20 on the campus of UNLV. He could still sign a two-way or Exhibit 10 contract with an NBA team, depending on how his stint with Boston plays out over the next week, but even if he doesn't, he'll have a chance to learn and grow his game while competing against high-level athletes in Europe.
As for Gregg's potential SIG teammates, former Santa Clara standout Adama Alpha-Bal and ex-BYU big man Fousseyni Traore headline the club's newest additions. SIG, coming off a 12-18 season, also rosters Oscar Wembanyama, the younger brother of Victor Wembanyama, as well as former Saint Mary's forward Malik Fitts.
SIG finished No. 12 in the LNB Élite standings last season. AS Monaco, finishing atop the league's table, came up short in the championship round to Paris Basketball. Former Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi signed with Paris Basketball last week and will have a chance to play in the prestigious EuroLeague next fall.
Gregg joined the Zags in 2020 after graduating high school early, though his first year with the team did not count against his eligibility, which is why the 2021-22 campaign was technically considered his freshman season. He was used sparingly off the bench in his first two seasons before blossoming into a key rotational player by his junior year and taking on a leadership role as a senior.
This past season, Gregg started in 29 of his 35 appearances and averaged a career-high 9.1 points to go along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He made 72.9% of his attempts inside the arc, which was good enough for the highest 2-point field goal percentage in the West Coast Conference. His 3-point percentage, however, dipped down to 27.1% (2.0 attempts per game) after he shot 37.7% from behind the arc during his sophomore and junior seasons.
Gregg's first chance at the professional level followed a memorable five-year college career in Spokane, where he appeared in 141 career games (seventh most in program history) and 118 victories, the ninth-most by an individual player in Gonzaga men's basketball history.
"He is a very versatile player, with a strong personality for his young age," said SIG coach Janis Gailitis. "At university, he was one of the most appreciated players, especially for his behavior and ethics. He was keen to come to Europe to prove his worth. We are convinced that he will become an important part of our squad."