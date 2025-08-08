Former Gonzaga forward transfers to Belmont
Graydon Lemke is trading in one set of red, white and blue digs for another.
The former Gonzaga forward has transferred to Belmont, where the 6-foot-10 Las Vegas native will have four years of eligibility after taking a redshirt season with the Bulldogs in 2024-25.
Belmont announced the signing of Lemke on Friday, nearly four months following his transfer portal entry. Lemke committed to the Zags in July 2024, joining a freshman class that also included the likes of Ismaila Diagne and Cade Orness.
As a high school senior, Lemke guided Faith Lutheran (Nevada) to a 20-6 record, including a perfect 10-0 showing in 4A Mountain League play, while averaging 17.4 points and 5.0 rebounds, fueling his team to the 4A southern state semifinal round. The Crusaders fell to Somerset Academy for the right to play in the state championship despite a 19-point game from Lemke.
After missing part of his junior season due to a torn Achilles, Lemke won league MVP as a senior and was one of the five finalists for the Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award. He was also nominated for the McDonald's All-American Games.
Lemke joins an incoming transfer portal class that also includes Samford transfer Isaiah West and Eastern Washington transfer Nic McClain. The Bruins notably return double-digit scorer Tyler Lunblade and Missouri Valley Conference all-freshman honoree Sam Orme from last season's 22-11 squad.
The 2024-25 campaign marked 15 consecutive seasons in which Belmont has finished with 20 or more victories, along with Gonzaga, Kansas and Oregon. The Bruins have also dominated the Missouri Valley with 20 conference championships since 2006 — the third-most nationally over that span behind Gonzaga and Kansas.
Lemke is the fourth former Gonzaga player to find a new home this offseason, joining Dusty Stromer (Grand Canyon), Michael Ajayi (Butler) and Jun Seok Yeo (Seattle).