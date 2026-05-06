Former Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim signs with WNBA's Toronto Tempo

Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer, is getting another opportunity to become the third Zag to appear in a WNBA game - and it could happen in her home country.

Ejim signed a training camp contract with the expansion Toronto Tempo on Tuesday, giving the Ontario native the chance to play for the first ever WNBA team in Canada if she can crack the roster before Friday, May 8 when the season officially gets underway.

Ejim is one of 16 players currently on the roster for Toronto. The Tempo have 12 regular season roster spots and two developmental slots, and will need to have those finalized before their first ever game on Friday against the Washington Mystics.

We've signed Yvonne Ejim to a training camp contract.



Welcome, Yvonne! pic.twitter.com/tfwETPNlIA — Toronto Tempo (@TempoBasketball) May 6, 2026

Ejim last played for IDK Euskotren in San Sebastian, Spain, where she averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 27 games, while shooting 50.3% on twos and 37.8% from three.

Prior to that she was the 33rd pick in the 2025 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, becoming the ninth Gonzaga player to get selected in the draft. However she was waived before the season began, joining a list of six other Zag stars who were drafted but did not appear in the WNBA, including Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong in 2024, Jill Barta in 2018, Haiden Palmer in 2014, Kayla Standish in 2012, and Vivian Frieson in 2010.

Should the 6'0 forward appear in a WNBA game she'd join five-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion Courtney Vandersloot and former New York Liberty forward Katelan Redmon as the third Gonzaga player to play in the league, which had its inaugural season in 1997.

Current Gonzaga assistant coach Stacy Clinesmith also played in the WNBA, appearing in 54 games with Sacramento and Detroit from 2000-2002.

Program Legend

Ejim played five years at Gonzaga from 2020-2025, leaving Spokane as one of the most accomplished players in school history. She led the WCC in scoring in 2023-24 and again in 2024-25, posting 19.7 points and 20.7 points per game, respectively.

She finished her career with 2,385 points - the most in Gonzaga history on either team - along with 1,140 rebounds, becoming the first WCC women's player to post 2000+ points and 1000+ rebounds in a career.

Ejim was twice named WCC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, also earning three All-WCC First Team nods, four All-WCC Tournament honors, and the WCC Sixth Woman of the Year in 2022.

She also won the Becky Hammon Player of the Year award for the best mid-major player in college basketball, and was on the Canadian women's national team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Getting a chance to play on the first ever WNBA team in Canada would further cement her status as one of the greatest women's canadian basketball players of all-time.