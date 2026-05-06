Gonzaga commit Isiah Harwell withdraws from G League combine
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Gonzaga guard commit Isiah Harwell has reportedly withdrawn his name from the G League combine, less than a week after being among 44 draft prospects selected to participate in the event.
Harwell and forward Paulius Murauskas, who followed coach Randy Bennett from Saint Mary's to Arizona State, were both announced as withdrawals from the event by Jeremy Woo of ESPN on Wednesday morning.
The event is slated to take place May 8-10 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, with a pair of former Gonzaga players set to participate in All-American forward Graham Ike and forward Michael Ajayi.
Harwell's decision to withdraw from the combine does not mean he has withdrawn from the NBA draft process, a decision he will have to make by May 27 in order to maintain his college eligibility.
However, not participating in the combine does seem to point toward the 6'6 sophomore guard ultimately taking his talent to Spokane for the 2026-27 season, which has long been the expectation after the Houston transfer committed to Gonzaga in early April.
Harwell was pursued heavily by Gonzaga out of high school, where the Pocatello, ID native earned All-American honors after playing at Wasatch Academy in Utah during the 2024-25 season.
However, the 6'6 wing ultimately chose to go to Houston to play for coach Kelvin Sampson. While recovering from an ACL injury, Harwell struggled to hold onto his spot in Houston's rotation, finishing his freshman year appearing in 32 games and averaging 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 29.5% on twos and 27.1% from beyond the arc.
He quickly put his name in the transfer portal and Gonzaga leveraged their previous relationship with him to make their first transfer portal splash of the offseason. With a year of college experience under his belt, and another year removed from the knee injury, Harwell is a potential breakout candidate with the Zags in 2026-27.
Fit at Gonzaga
Standing 6'6 with a 6'9 wingspan, Harwell was lauded for his athleticism and physicality coming out of high school. He's a strong candidate to start alongside fellow sophomores Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle in the backcourt, although he'll face serious competition from 20-year-old German freshman Jack Kayil.
Either way, Harwell will play a big role for Gonzaga in 2026-27, assuming he does in fact withdraw his name from the NBA draft process before May 27. As of now he is not showing up on NBA mock drafts, and it makes sense for him to play another year fully healthy - and in a system that more closely resembles the modern NBA - to boost his stock and potentially pursue the league again in 2027.
Gonzaga has five open roster spots still to fill this offseason, and they are connected to a handful of available guard transfers - including Stetson's Ethan Copeland and Campbell's Jeremiah Johnson.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB