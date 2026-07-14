Former Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris lands at fifth school in seven years

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Dominick Harris is returning to the West Coast Conference, seven years after he first arrived in Spokane as a freshman ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Harris is set to join Dave Smart and the Pacific Tigers this upcoming season, according to an announcement by the team on social media Monday morning.

The Tigers will be Harris' third different WCC team, third team in his home state of California, and fifth team overall. The 6'3 guard from Murrieta, CA, spent three years at Gonzaga, one year at LMU, another at UCLA, and then appeared in seven games last year for Loyola Chicago in the A-10.

Another Tiger joins the family! Welcome to the 209, Dominick!#PacificProud pic.twitter.com/qYRWT43Ak0 — Pacific Men's Basketball (@PacificMensBB) July 13, 2026

Harris' history

Mar 1, 2023; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Dominick Harris (55) | USA TODAY Sports

Harris was the catalyst for Gonzaga's famed 'tricky trio' recruiting class in 2020, which also included 5-star guard Jalen Suggs and 4-star forward Julian Strawther. While Suggs is about to enter his sixth NBA season with the Orlando Magic and Strawther his fourth with the Denver Nuggets, Harris has dealt with multiple injuries in a very nomadic, up-and-down collegiate career.

The 6'3 guard appeared in 25 games as a freshman for a Gonzaga squad that went to the national championship in 2021, thanks to Suggs' incredible bank shot against UCLA in the Final Four. Harris averaged 3.0 points in 7.2 minutes per game, sharing a similar role with Strawther (3.4 points, 7.4 minutes) on a ridiculously loaded Zag roster.

However, a foot injury ultimately cost Harris the entire 2021-22 season, and he was limited to just 13 games in 2022-23 in what would be his final year at Gonzaga.

The Murrieta native stayed in the WCC and transferred close to home at LMU in 2023-24, having what is far and away the best season of his career for Stan Johnson and the Lions. In 24 games, Harris averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, while leading the conference with an outstanding 44.8% clip from beyond the arc.

The success led him to hit the portal once more, but he was unable to carry that over to Mick Cronin's UCLA Bruins in 2024-25. In 11 games played, Harris shot 2-for-18 (11.1%) from three and 4-for-26 overall, falling out of the rotation entirely by mid-December and only playing 11 total minutes in conference play.

After that, Harris left the West Coast to go play for Drew Valentine and the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago, but he was only able to get on the floor seven times this past season - averaging 1.4 points in 6.3 minutes per game for a Loyola team that went 9-24 overall.

Now the former 4-star guard joins a Gonzaga-less WCC for what is presumably his final season of eligibility, hoping to capture some of the magic from his most recent WCC season with LMU.

Fit at Pacific

Feb 21, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Pacific Tigers head coach Dave Smart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers - like many mid-major programs - had a massive roster overhaul this offseason, with nine transfers and three freshmen joining returning sophomore Jaion Pitt in coach Smart's system.

Harris hasn't looked like the high-upside guard he was when he arrived at Gonzaga, but if he can play even close to how he did at LMU in 2023-24, he should be able to crack a Pacific rotation that includes Pitt, Marshall transfer Jaden Winston, Dartmouth transfer Connor Amundsen, and San Diego wing Gavin Ripp.

Harris joins Dusty Stromer (San Diego) and Pavle Stosic (Fairleigh Dickinson) as former Zags from prior to 2025-26 who have found new homes in the transfer portal this offseason.