Former Gonzaga guard set to enter transfer portal for second straight year

A former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard will look for his third school in three years, with Travis Branham of 247Sports reporting that Dusty Stromer intends to enter the transfer portal after playing his junior season at Grand Canyon.

The window to enter the transfer portal does not open officially until Tuesday, April 7 - the day after the national championship game - at which point players will have 15 days to put their name in the portal or remain with their current school. However, many players are making their intention to transfer public ahead of time, likely to increase exposure before the market explodes in April.

Stromer was a 4-star guard in the 2023 class out of Notre Dame high school in Sherman Oaks, CA. The top 50 recruit committed to Gonzaga in May of 2022, choosing the Zags over offers from Arizona, Illinois, Louisville, Cal, UCLA, and San Diego State, among others.

After two years and 69 games played with Gonzaga, Stromer entered the transfer portal last spring. He landed nearby at Grand Canyon, playing for Bryce Drew and the 'Lopes in the Mountain West Conference.

The 6'6 guard started the first four games of the season for GCU - while dropping 10 points with five assists in the season opener against Purdue Fort Wayne - but he was pushed to the bench for 27 of his final 28 games.

The junior was a steady part of GCU's rotation all season long, however, finishing the season with averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 22.6 minutes per game. He showed flashes of excellence but struggled to deliver consistently on offense, finishing the year shooting just 35.3% from the field and 33.3% from three.

He dropped a season-high 17 points with five rebounds and four assists in GCU's regular season finale against Fresno State, before scoring just two points on 1-3 shooting in a loss to Nevada in the Mountain West Tournament.

Grand Canyon wing Dusty Stromer will enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports.



Averaged 6.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG and 1.1 APG this season. Former four-star recruit that began his career at Gonzaga. Repped by Excel.https://t.co/TaswCz3mZl pic.twitter.com/gsXXQ7CvQu — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 28, 2026

Projected to serve as a role player for Gonzaga in 2023-24, Stromer was thrust into the starting lineup as a freshman after a preseason knee injury to Steele Venters. The 6'6 wing started 15 of his first 16 career games, averaging 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 32.1% from three.

He was pushed to the bench in favor of Ben Gregg during the second half of the season, but showed promise in a reduced role by shooting 41% from three in 19.5 minutes per game.

However, he was unable to build on that momentum as a sophomore in 2024-25, averaging just 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds - both career-lows - while shooting 40% from the field. Stromer was replaced in the rotation by Emmanuel Innocenti down the stretch, and after he averaged just 8.6 minutes per game from February onward it came as little surprise when he decided to hit the transfer portal.

Stromer will now look for one final destination to complete his collegiate career. While the rising senior has not quite lived up to expectation, he has shown promise as a shooter and wing defender throughout his career - and someone will be perfectly happy bringing his experience into the fold for 2026-27.