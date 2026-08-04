Former Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle signs new overseas deal

After a strong debut season in Italy, former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle has a new home overseas.

Battle signed with KK Cibona in the ABA on Monday, taking his talents to Zagreb, Croatia, to play for a club that went 25-8 in the regular season last year.

The move comes after a successful rookie year with Trentino in LBA Series A, the top professional league in Italy. The 26-year-old guard averaged 13 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 36.1% from three and getting a chance to play in the EuroCup as well.

Zagreb lost 22-year-old forward Luka Skoric, who came stateside to play in the Pac-12 at San Diego State, from last year's roster. They were led by American Justin Roberson, who averaged 13.5 points in his sixth professional season after a strong career at Louisiana-Monroe.

Battle tested

March 11, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few (left) and guard Khalif Battle (99) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Battle ended up in Spokane for his final season of college basketball in 2024-25, averaging 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals in 26.8 minutes per game. In a backcourt alongside Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman, Battle established himself as a downhill driver and elite free-throw shooter, finishing third in the NCAA with a 93.2% mark from the stripe.

Battle had multiple big games with the Zags, including 26 points in a blowout win at LMU, 21 points in a narrow loss to UConn in New York, and 24 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a steal in Gonzaga's 89-68 win over Georgia in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

He also had 17 points in Gonzaga's heartbreaking loss to Houston in the Round of 32, getting consoled after the game by Kelvin Sampson, the opposing head coach.

Prior to his time in Spokane, Battle spent his freshman year playing 24 games for Butler, before spending three injury-riddled years at Temple in the AAC - where he played 45 total games and averaged 17.8 points while shooting 36% from three.

He then landed at Arkansas under coach Eric Musselman, dropping 14.8 points for the Hogs - which included a ridiculous closing stretch where he averaged 29.6 points in his final seven games, including 42 against Missouri and 36 vs. Vanderbilt.

Worldwide Zags

Gonzaga Bulldogs senior Ben Gregg. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Battle is one of many former Gonzaga stars making a living playing overseas. Just this offseason, Battle's former teammate, Ben Gregg, re-upped with Sig Strasbourg in France, while Rasir Bolton found a new home in Spain.

While Graham Ike is likely to stick in the NBA, or at least the G League, don't be surprised to see a handful of last year's seniors - Tyon Grant-Foster, Jalen Warley, and Adam Miller - joining Battle in playing overseas this upcoming season.