Former Gonzaga guard named 2025 BIG3 All-Star
Jeremy Pargo is an All-Star.
In his first season as part of the BIG3 the former Gonzaga guard was one of ten players named to the All-Star game, which took place in Orlando on Sunday between 'Team Big' and 'Team 3'.
Pargo was on Team 3 alongside Corey Brewer, Earl Clark, Jonathon Simmons, and Dwight Howard, who made a triumphant return to Orlando by winning the All-Star Game MVP award with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Pargo finished second on the team with 12 points and four assists. All 12 of Pargo's points came from making a trio of four pointers — one of many unique rule changes in BIG3 basketball.
BIG3 was started by Ice Cube back in 2017 and features eight different teams, mostly populated with former NBA players. Pargo played for the Detroit Amps this season, and in eight regular season games the 39-year-old guard averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He was second in the league in total assists and assists per game behind Glen Rice Jr.
BIG3 is the latest stop in what has been an incredible, wide-ranging career for Pargo. After departing Gonzaga following the 2009 season, Pargo has made professional stops in six different countries across 16 seasons: Israel, the United States, Russia, China, Italy, and Spain.
He played for four different NBA teams — Memphis, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Golden State — and made various stops in the G League including most recently with the G-League Ignite in 2023-24 alongside NBA lottery picks Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis.
His decorated professional career also included representing the United States at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup, where he averaged 8.8 points and 5.7 assists in six games to help lead Team USA to a bronze medal.
As if that wasn't enough, Pargo has also begun a second career as an actor and writer, starring in 'The Final Play' a movie produced by his production company that is available on Amazon and TUBI.
Pargo is among the most electric players to ever wear a Gonzaga uniform, starring for Mark Few's club from 2005-2009. Aver a limited role as a freshman, Pargo started the next three seasons and averaged 11.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He led the WCC in assists in 2007-08 and 2008-09, and won WCC Player of the Year in 2008.
He was even on a regional cover of Sports Illustrated in 2009 ahead of the NCAA Tournament, which resulted in Gonzaga falling to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16.