Former Gonzaga guard Tyon Grant-Foster medically cleared to pursue NBA dream

The 2026 NBA draft is less than one week away, and a former Gonzaga Bulldog just received great news about his future at the next level.

Tyon Grant-Foster, who spent his final season in college playing for Mark Few, was cleared to play the NBA's fitness-to-play panel, a source told Jonathan Givony of Draft Express. This means the 6'7 wing is now able to work out with teams ahead of the draft, which takes place June 23-24, and he can sign with a team ahead of NBA Summer League in early July.

Grant-Foster dealt with a pair of harrowing medical situations during his lengthy collegiate career, twice undergoing cardiac arrest before having a defibrillator implanted and returning to the floor for Grand Canyon and eventually Gonzaga.

NEWS: Tyon Grant-Foster has been cleared to play by the NBA's fitness-to-play panel, a source tells DraftExpress.



Grant-Foster had a defibrillator implanted after twice undergoing cardiac arrest before returning to play at Grand Canyon and then Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/rlOixBtMhs — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 17, 2026

Grant-Foster's story is one of the more unique tales of perseverance in college basketball, and his legal battle with the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility was a lightning rod of controversy last October.

Ultimately, Grant-Foster, his lawyers, and Gonzaga won against the NCAA, arguing that the 6'7 wing deserved an additional year after missing all but one game in 2021-22 for DePaul, and the entire 2022-23 season, due to a pair of cardiac arrests that nearly cost him his life.

TGF then got the chance to suit up for Gonzaga - one week before the season began - and completed an up-and-down final campaign at the college level, averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 21.5 minutes per game this past season.

NBA Fit?

Grant-Foster had serious buzz as an NBA talent after his 2023-24 season at Grand Canyon, when he won the WAC Player of the Year award by averaging 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game while leading the 'Lopes to a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament and an upset over No. 5 Saint Mary's.

However, even then, the knock on the 6'7 wing was his age, and returning to play two lesser college seasons - one at GCU and last year at Gonzaga - unfortunately tanked his draft stock even more.

There's still a chance he fights his way onto an NBA roster, either on a two-way contract or midseason after playing well in the G League, but his odds of getting drafted this month are slim to none - especially since he was unable to work out with NBA teams while the fitness-to-play panel did their due diligence on his health.

Still, getting cleared to play is a massive win for Grant-Foster, and he is more than used to battling through adversity - so making his way to the game's highest level is far from out of the question.