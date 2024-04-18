Former Gonzaga players rated among most clutch in NBA
Former Gonzaga players have been some of the NBA’s most clutch performers over the last few years.
A study from sports betting site FlashPicks found that former Zags have accounted for 240 made field goals in the clutch since 2020, which is tied for the eighth-most clutch shots produced by any college in that span. The study defined “clutch” as the last five minutes of the fourth quarter where fewer than five points separated both teams. In those instances, former Gonzaga players shot 46.3% from the field — tied for the ninth-best mark of any college.
Of the school’s 10 active players in the NBA, Chet Holmgren and Domantas Sabonis led the way in the “clutch” category. According to the NBA’s clutch stats, Holmgren shot 21-of-40 (52.5%) and tallied 64 points in the clutch as a rookie. The Oklahoma City Thunder were 10-25 in games decided by five points or fewer this season, which was actually the fifth-best record in such games according to statmuse.com.
Arguably the most memorable shot in the clutch this season from Holmgren came in just his 13th game as a pro against the Golden State Warriors. Down 117-114 with 1.6 seconds on the clock, the 7-footer received an inbounds pass on the left wing, turned and fired a game-tying 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. The Thunder prevailed 130-123 behind Holmgren’s 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
No current Gonzaga player in the NBA has been more clutch than Sabonis, though. The 27-year-old has made 77 field goals and scored 232 points in the clutch since 2020, including the playoffs. The NBA’s leader in triple-doubles this season shot 20-of-40 from the field in the clutch in 2023-24, tied for the 42nd-most shots made in the clutch by an individual player, and scored 54 points while grabbing 50 rebounds.
Most of those pivotal buckets from Sabonis came around the rim, though his latest go-ahead basket against the San Antonio Spurs last month showcased more than just his exceptional footwork in the post. In one of the craziest finishes to a game this season, Sabonis lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 131-129 victory after deflecting a pass intended for Zach Collins, scooping up the loose ball and running away for a dunk with 7.7 seconds on the clock. Sabonis finished that game with 31 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists.
A month earlier, Sabonis slammed home a two-hand jam with 22.2 seconds to help the Kings beat the Warriors, 134-133.
There have been a handful of memorable shots from former Zags over the years. From Kelly Olynyk’s go-ahead fadeaway to sink the Charlotte Hornets in the 2021-22 season, to his acrobatic floater that downed the New Orleans Pelicans last season, the 10-year-veteran has had his time in the spotlight. As a rookie, Andrew Nembhard beat the buzzer over LeBron James to help the Indiana Pacers knock off the Los Angeles Lakers at home last season. Jalen Suggs knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer against the Chicago Bulls last season as well.
According to the study, Kentucky players led the way with 1,097 made field goals in the clutch since 2020, followed by Duke (740), UCLA (379), Villanova (341), USC (335), Kansas (282), and Texas (262). Gonzaga was tied with Washington for the eighth-most.