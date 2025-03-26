Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme earns NBA G League Player of the Week honor
As the Gonzaga Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer in the NCAA Tournament, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Drew Timme play his best basketball in the month of March.
While Timme's alma mater prepared for its postseason run in Wichita, Kansas, the 6-foot-10 forward for the NBA G League's Long Island Nets was in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for two games against one of his former teams, the Wisconsin Herd. Timme dropped 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 101-97 win on March 18, then followed up with 30 points and 12 rebounds in a 113-101 loss.
Timme, who scored 40 points in a game against the Westchester Knicks earlier this month, capped off another highly productive week with a career-high 50 points while going 21-of-26 from the field in the Nets' 152-145 overtime win over the Motor City Cruise on March 22. Fittingly, Timme scored all seven of the Nets' points in overtime, in addition to finishing with nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 43 minutes of action.
For his efforts, Timme was named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played March 17 through March 23. Over that three-game span, he averaged 35.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 68.4% from the field, including 64.0% from 3-point range.
Timme has scored 20 or more points in nine straight games dating back to March 1, when he scored 22 points and grabbed 12 boards in a 110-103 win over the Texas Legends. He scored 31 points, had eight rebounds and recorded six assists the following day against the Legends.
In 28 appearances with the Nets, Timme is averaging 24.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 57.3% from the field, 39.5% from 3 and 73.6% from the free-throw line.
Prior to joining the Nets, Timme suited up for the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, following a solid run with the team in the NBA Summer League. In 14 games with Stockton, Timme put up 11.9 points per game on 52.3% from the field, ripped down 6.2 rebounds and dished out 2.6 assists per game.