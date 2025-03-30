Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme records go-ahead basket to lift Brooklyn Nets past Washington Wizards
Drew Timme scored 19 points and recorded the go-ahead basket that lifted the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-112 victory over the Washington Wizards at the Barclays Center Saturday night.
Playing in his second career NBA game, the former Gonzaga Bulldogs star received a pass from guard Jalen Wilson and put up a layup attempt with 7.7 seconds left in regulation that was ruled a goaltending violation, as Wizards forward JT Thor swatted the shot attempt after it hit the backboard.
After Timme put Brooklyn up 113-112, Washington’s Colby Jones threw the ball out of bounds, and Wilson went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line to put the game on ice and snap the Nets' six-game losing streak.
Timme made his NBA debut on Friday after signing a two-year deal with the Nets. He became just the fifth player in franchise history to record a double-double in his debut, as Timme dropped 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 25 minutes of action against the Los Angeles Clippers. He followed that up by going 9-for-14 from the field and grabbing six rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Washington.
That's quite a 48-hour span for Timme, who was previously suiting up for the Nets' NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. The 6-foot-10 Texan made the most of his opportunities after being dealt from the Stockton Kings in December, as Timme averaged 23.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 57.4% from the field, 38.4% from 3 and 73.1% from the free-throw line with Long Island. Timme also played for the Milwaukee Bucks' Wisconsin Herd after going undrafted in 2023.
The month of March has brought out a different player in Timme, who recently dropped 50 points in a G League game earlier this month. He earned NBA G League Player of the Week honors after he put up 35.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 68.4% from the field, including 64.0% from 3-point range, over a three-game span. He also had a 40-point game against the Westchester Knicks on March 11.
Timme, a native of Richardson, Texas, finished his decorative four-year college career as the career lead in points (2,307) and field goals made (910) in Gonzaga men's basketball history. He also holds the program record for points scored (301), field goals made (121), free throws made (56), and rebounds (110) in the NCAA Tournament. Timme's 10 straight games of 20 or more points scored in the NCAA Tournament is a national record.