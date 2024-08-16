Four-star recruit Nik Khamenia lists Gonzaga in final five schools
Nikolas Khamenia, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, will only consider Gonzaga, Duke, Arizona, North Carolina and UCLA moving forward, according to a report from On3.com.
The 6-foot-8 rising senior out of Harvard-Westlake (California) and top 30 player in his class according to 247Sports has also arranged visits with three of the schools he's still looking at. Khamenia will visit Arizona on Aug. 31 before heading east to visit North Carolina a week later on Sept. 6. The following week he'll visit Duke on Sept. 13, according to On3.com.
Khamenia has been to the past two Kraziness in the Kennel events — the first an unofficial trip in 2022 followed by an official visit in 2023 — and has been on the Bulldogs' radar for some time now.
After he competed in some of the top competitions across the western hemisphere with both his AAU team and Harvard-Westlake this past spring, Khamenia accepted an invite in June to join the U.S. U18 national team for the FIBA AmeriCup in Argentina. Alongside some of the best high school hoopers in the country, Khamenia took home a gold medal as the U.S. went 6-0 in the tournament. He averaged 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while playing 19.4 minutes per game.
Arizona head coach and former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd was the U18 national team coach, and after seeing Khamenia play in person, he offered him a scholarship. The Wildcats were one of many schools to reach out to Khamenia during that period, as he held offers from Texas, Duke, Ohio State, Creighton and Notre Dame, among other power conference schools, before he cut his list down to five.
Gonzaga landed its first commit in the 2025 class earlier this summer when four-star wing Davis Fogle committed to Mark Few and the Zags on the Fourth of July. The 6-foot-7 wing was among the early standouts from the Under Armor Association tournament in Atlanta, Georgia.
Gonzaga also remains in the mix for five-star recruit Isiah Harwell, who'll announce his decision on Sept. 12, and top 10 small forward Jalen Haralson, who's down to nine schools as of March. Haralson told 247Sports he thinks he'll visit Gonzaga soon, along with a few other schools.