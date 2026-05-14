G League-to-college pipeline: How former pros have performed in NCAA basketball

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs dipped into the G League market for their latest roster addition, securing a commitment from former G League Ignite star and current Real Madrid forward Izan Almansa to bolster the frontcourt.

Almansa, 20, declared for both the 2024 and 2025 NBA drafts and played five summer league games with the Philadelphia 76ers last year, which will require him to get approval from the NCAA to play for the Zags this upcoming season.

Recent precedence gives Almansa a good chance at gaining eligibility for the Zags, as players have been given eligibility even after being drafted - so long as they didn't sign an NBA contract, which the 6'10 big man did not.

Assuming his eligibility is granted, Almansa will be one of the first players to play college basketball after spending time in the NBA G League. The 6'10 big man was with the ill-fated G League Ignite in 2023-24, where he played alongside a trio of former Zags in Jeremy Pargo, David Stockton, and Admon Gilder while averaging 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 48 games played.

Almansa's former teammate on the Ignite, Dink Pate, has agreed to play for Providence this upcoming season, while former Valley Suns player Nathan Mariano is committed to Seton Hall.

Those two will join three former G League players - including two who were teammates with Almansa on the Ignite - who signed with college basketball programs ahead of last season.

Below is a look at how those three players - Thierry Darlan, Abdullah Ahmed, and London Johnson - performed last year, which could give some insight into how Almansa might do in his first season with Gonzaga in 2026-27:

Thierry Darlan - Santa Clara

2025-26 Stats: 35 games, 1 start, 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 33.9% from 3 in 17.9 MPG

Darlan was the first G League player to sign with a college basketball team, setting the sport ablaze with his commitment to Santa Clara before last season began.

Ultimately, Darlan settled in as a key role player for coach Herb Sendek's team, using his 6'8 frame to provide good length, rebounding, and inconsistent outside shooting to the Broncos in the program's best season since 1995.

Darlan played 29 games with the G League Ignite in 2023-24 alongside Almansa, where he averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% on twos and 34.1% from three. He also played one season with the Delaware Blue Coats in 2024-25, also playing 29 games and averaging 11 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with a stellar 37.7% mark from deep.

Abdullah Ahmed - BYU Cougars

BYU Cougars center Abdullah Ahmed (34) | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025-26 Stats: 20 games, 1 start, 1.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks in 12.3 MPG

Ahmed was a role player in his lone season with the Cougars, although when he got onto the court, he immediately flashed above-average rim protection skills - blocking five or more shots a whopping four times in his 20 total games played.

Ahmed hit the transfer portal after the season and committed to the UMass Minutemen on May 1, and will look to break out with Frank Martin's team in 2026-27.

The big man played 54 games over multiple seasons with the Westchester Knicks in the G League, posting a career high of 5.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 2023-24.

London Johnson - Louisville Cardinals

Stats: DNP (Redshirt)

Johnson joined Pat Kelsey and Louisville ahead of the 2025-26 season, but was redshirted in his first season with the Cardinals. He's projected to be a backup behind Oregon guard transfer Jackson Shelstad and returner Adrian Wooley at Louisville, and his development after spending a year getting used to the collegiate game will be fascinating to track this season.

Johnson was teammates with Almansa and Darlan on the Ignite in 2023-24, where he averaged 10.6 points and 4.9 assists while shooting 48.3% on twos and 31.9% from three. He spent last year with the Cleveland Charge, averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 assists in 18 games played.