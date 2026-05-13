What Gonzaga’s lineup and rotation look like after Izan Almansa commitment

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs beefed up the frontcourt rotation with the news that 6'10 Spanish forward Izan Almansa has committed to join the team in the 2026-27 season.

Almansa will need approval from the NCAA in order to be eligible, after declaring for the NBA draft in both 2024 and 2025 and appearing in five summer league games with the Philadelphia 76ers last July.

Almansa was teammates with Mario Saint-Supery on Spain's senior national team in EuroBasket qualifiers in 2024, and even teamed up with a trio of former Zags - David Stockton, Admon Gilder, and Jeremy Pargo, while on the G League Ignite in 2023-24.

The 6'10 big man is a prolific rebounder who brings professional experience to Gonzaga's frontcourt, where he should slot in nicely with newcomer Massamba Diop and returning star Braden Huff.

The addition of Almansa puts Gonzaga at 11 rostered players for 2026-27, assuming he is eligible and that German guard Jack Kayil withdraws from the NBA draft to play for the Zags.

Below is a look at Gonzaga's projected starting lineup and rotation, and what might be next for the team now that Almansa is in the mix:

Projected starting lineup

Center Massamba Diop

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diop is Gonzaga's most notable addition of the offseason, a 7'1 center who will replace the great Graham Ike and provide the team their first legitimate rim protector since Chet Holmgren in 2022.

The Arizona State transfer is the perfect big man to slot next to Braden Huff, and is one of three Real Madrid natives on the roster alongside Saint-Supery and Almansa.

Forward Braden Huff

Huff enters his senior season coming off an injury-shortened campaign where he averaged a career-high 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. He'll be Gonzaga's go-to scoring option in 2026-27, and with a great distributor in Saint-Supery, a rim protector in Diop, and two solid scoring wings in Jack Kayil and Davis Fogle, Huff has all the pieces around him to be an All-American this year.

Forward Davis Fogle

Fogle began his freshman season in a limited role, but emerged as a critical offensive weapon for coach Few and the staff down the stretch. His growth was incredibly impressive in year one, and he's expected to be among the bigger breakout candidates in all of college basketball next season.

Guard Jack Kayil

Kayil is the big hinge for Gonzaga this season, as the 20-year-old German guard remains in the NBA draft process. While he won't participate in the combine while his Alba Berlin club is in the Bundesliga playoffs, Kayil could still stay in the draft if his individual team workouts go well.

Assuming he returns to Spokane, his scoring ability, versatility as an on and off ball guard, and experience playing against grown men could make Kayil one of the best first-year players in all of college basketball in 2026-27.

Guard Mario Saint-Supery

Saint-Supery joins Huff and Fogle as crucial returners for coach Few. The 6'3 guard got off to a bit of a slow start last year, missing most of the offseason while representing Spain at EuroBasket, but he caught fire down the stretch and looked every bit the part of an elite Gonzaga point guard. Year 2 should be more of the same, especially with former teammate Almansa now in the mix.

Bench/rotation

Guard Isiah Harwell

Harwell was Gonzaga's first portal addition, a 6'6 wing from Houston whom the Zags pursued very heavily out of high school.

The native of Pocatello, ID, ended up playing a small role for the Coogs last year, in part because he was still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in high school, and now he'll take his talents to Gonzaga after briefly declaring for the NBA draft before deciding to withdraw.

Harwell is a strong breakout candidate now that he is further removed from the knee injury and in a faster-paced offense, and should compete with Kayil to start at the two.

Forward Izan Almansa

Almansa will provide an experienced veteran presence to GU's frontcourt, and a player who is great on the glass and has a nice touch around the rim. Almansa's experience playing against pros should make him college-ready right away, and he slots in nicely next to either Diop or Huff.

Forward Parker Jefferson

Jefferson joined Gonzaga as a freshman last year, after he decommitted from Minnesota following a coaching change.

The 6'9 big man redshirted last year and is now ticketed for fourth big duties behind Diop, Huff, and Almansa, limiting his role to the fringes of GU's projected rotation, assuming Almansa is granted eligibility.

Wing Luca Foster

Foster is a 6'5 4-star recruit in the 2026 class. He is considered one of the best shooters and pure scorers among the incoming freshmen, and he should compete for rotation minutes right away in Spokane - much like Fogle did last year.

Center Sam Funches

Funches is a 7'0 center with a 7'5 wingspan who won Mr. Basketball in the state of Mississippi last year. He'll join the Zags as a bit of a project offensively, but a player who could make a massive impact on this team in due time, thanks to his length and rim protection skills.

Getting a chance to learn from Diop, an adept rim protector with serious length, is a perfect developmental opportunity for Funches, although the recent addition of Almansa could push the freshman into redshirting in Spokane in 2026-27.

Guard Alonzo Metz

Metz joined the Zags last year as a walk-on. The 5'11 guard redshirted - like most walk-ons do - but should see the floor at times this upcoming season.

What's next

Gonzaga has four roster spots still to fill, although most of the rotation seems set, assuming Kayil and Almansa both end up in Spokane.

Adding a three-point specialist to the guard room feels like the last big step for Few and the Zags, and they have tunneled in on a target from Stetson in Ethan Copeland, who drilled 109 threes at a 42.9% clip last year for the Hatters. The Washington native held a Zoom call with Gonzaga recently, and would be a dream addition as a fourth guard alongside Saint-Supery, Kayil, and Harwell in this rotation.

Gonzaga's only other known target is Campbell guard Jeremiah Johnson, and while they could still add a transfer or two, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the final few roster spots go to international players or walk-on types.

Lucas Mari (Vermont) could be a target for Gonzaga after he plays for assistant coach Jorge Sanz with the Spanish training camp in May, while a few other targets with Zag ties include Tennessee Rainwater, Jan Vide, and Spanish forward Michael Caicedo.

Gonzaga will struggle to find players eager to transfer into a program that may not have much, if any, playing time available - meaning the staff will have to get a little creative with these spots.