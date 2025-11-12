Gonzaga's 2026 recruiting class ranked top 15 in the country, per ESPN
The last six weeks have been incredibly eventful for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Not only did the team finally get good news about the eligibility of Tyon Grant-Foster, who has been a major part of the team's 2-0 start to the season, but they also secured commitments from three members of the 2026 recruiting class, a class that received major praise from ESPN on Tuesday.
Paul Biancardi and Jeff Borzello ranked the top 25 recruiting classes for ESPN, and Gonzaga's trio of 4-star talents landed them at No. 15 overall - the only team from a non-power conference in the top 25 and one of four teams on the west coast, alongside Oregon (No. 10) Stanford (No. 16) and USC (No. 22).
Gonzaga's three 2026 recruits - 6'5 German guard Jack Kayil, 6'10 center Sam Funches, and 6'5 small forward Luca Foster - are all 4-star status, and all committed to coach Few's club in the month of October.
Kayil was the first addition, committing at the very beginning of the month ahead of his upcoming season with ALBA Berlin. The 6'5 guard played extremely well for Germany at the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer, averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 assists in seven games.
On a team with Texas Tech sophomore guard Christian Anderson, Washington freshman Hannes Steinbach, and UConn freshman Eric Reibe - all whom are receiving significant NBA draft buzz - Kayil was tied for first on the team in assists and fourth in points per game, and his professional experience internationally will prepare him for a big role right away in Spokane, potentially alongside Spanish guard Mario Saint-Supery.
Funches was a longtime target for Gonzaga, who initially hoped to have him on campus back in February before his visit was postponed because his high school team was still competing in the Mississippi state playoffs. Funches instead came to campus for Kraziness in the Kennel and committed two weeks later, giving Gonzaga a high-level rim protector and raw but very promising offensive player.
Gonzaga will lose Graham Ike and Jalen Warley to eligibility after this season, and Funches will compete with redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson and sophomore Ismaila Diagne for minutes in the frontcourt alongside Braden Huff in 2026.
The big prize, at least according to Biancardi, is Foster, who commited to Gonzaga one week after visiting for the team's exhibition game against NAIA Northwest on Oct. 19. ESPN ranks the 6'5 wing No. 37 in the class, heaping praise on him for his elite outside shooting and overall scoring ability.
Foster will join a Gonzaga roster that is set to lose more of their production on the wing, with Adam Miller, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Warley all out of eligibility after this year. Steele Venters should have another year of eligibility, although it will be his eighth year in college so it's possible he'll look to move on. Either way, Foster will compete with Emmanuel Innocenti and Davis Fogle for minutes right away with coach Few and the Zags as they enter the new-look Pac-12 for the 2026-27 season.