Following Gonzaga's last-second loss to the LSU Tigers, Bulldogs coach Mark Few said that rebounding - or his team's lack thereof - cost them the game, so he challenged his team.

Challenge accepted.

The Bulldogs tugged and clawed their way to a victory Tuesday night, and finished with a plus-26 rebound margin in their 74-62 win over Montana State at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

“I think we talked about how we were really disappointed with how we rebounded down the stretch against LSU. It cost us the game,” Few said. “The guys definitely responded.”

“Rebounding has everything to do just with effort and energy and toughness and just making something happen.

“We challenged them pretty good and, you know, to their credit, they responded.”

For the first time this season, Florida transfer Xavian Lee was not in Gonzaga's starting lineup.

“Don’t get caught up in starting lineups," Few said. "We’re just play ... You know, we’ve got a lot of equal guys, so I wouldn’t get caught up in lineups.

“Each of those guards bring, kind of, something different, so you’re just kind of shuffling the deck through and see who is playing well this particular game.”

Javon Bennett made his first start for the Bulldogs, but played just 11 minutes and was scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting. Lee still played the bulk of the minutes (24) at the point and finished with eight points, seven rebounds and six assists.

“I challenged him after, you know, the rebounding thing the other day,” Few said of Lee. “He responded in a great way.

“He's got speed, he's obviously shooting the heck out of it from 3.”

Nathan de Souza added nine points on 4-of-5 shooting in 16 minutes.

“He gives us that toughness and, kind of, that grit,” Few said.

“He really helped us tonight.”

The Bulldogs are, understandably, a work in progress. Mark Few's squad has just four returners from a season ago: Braden Huff and Davis Fogle, as well as Alonzo Metz and Parker Jefferson, both of whom redshirted.

With so many new faces (including Florida State transfer Chauncey Wiggins, who became eligible Friday and made his GU debut Saturday against LSU), Mark Few acknowledged that his team is far from a finished product.

The Bulldogs shot 48% overall, but hit just 4 of 20 (20%) from 3-point range and committed a season-high 16 turnovers.

“We're still playing a little catch-up,” Few said. ”Obviously, we need to clean some things up on offense."