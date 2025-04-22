Gonzaga among teams interested in Cal transfer Andrej Stojaković
After striking out on another transfer portal target, Gonzaga's search for experienced talent to add to its 2025-26 roster will have to continue beyond Tuesday's midnight deadline for players to enter the portal.
Granted, just about every Division-I program is far from finalizing its roster at this point in April, but more questions than answers regarding what the Bulldogs will look like next fall are brewing due to the lack of commits this spring. Despite garnering interest from a handful of talented guards, the Zags have missed out on every opportunity thus far to replace their outgoing talent at the position.
Maryland transfer Rodney Rice was the latest player to spurn the Zags, as the 6-foot-4 guard announced Tuesday that he'll be taking his talents to USC next season. Rice's skillset would've fit in well with the Bulldogs, based on his 37.4% mark from 3-point range with the Terrapins last season. However, his decision could open up an opportunity for Mark Few and his coaching staff to make headway on another talented wing from the West Coast.
According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Gonzaga is on the list of schools interested in Cal transfer Andrej Stojaković, a 6-foot-7 wing and the son of former Sacramento Kings forward Peja Stojaković. Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, LSU and North Carolina are also interested, according to Goodman.
During his report on Monday on a podcast episode, Goodman also mentioned Kentucky and USC as two schools to watch for Stojaković, who's currently on a visit with Illinois. With the Wildcats landing Florida transfer Denzel Aberdeen and the Trojans getting Rice, though, it wouldn't be a surprise to see those respective schools go in a different direction, potentially opening up an opportunity for other interested parties to increase their pursuit of Stojaković.
Stojaković led the Golden Bears in points and rejections last season, averaging 17.9 points and 1.2 blocks while chipping in 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Only Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome put up similar numbers en route to their All-America campaigns. Stojaković also earned All-ACC Tournament honors after putting up 33.0 points per contest in a postseason run that was highlighted by a 37-point night against Stanford in the second round. Stojaković shot 42.7% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range on 4.4 attempts per game.
For now, the Bulldogs are set to lose six rotational players from a team that won the West Coast Conference tournament championship and advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament to graduation or the portal this spring. The group of graduates includes Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle and Ben Gregg. Dusty Stromer (Grand Canyon) and Michael Ajayi (Butler) have found new homes via the portal.