What Gonzaga players said following overtime win over Seattle U

Heroic efforts from Braden Huff, Graham Ike and Tyon Grant-Foster helped Gonzaga overcome a 13-point deficit against Seattle U, earning the Bulldogs a hard-fought 80-72 overtime victory over the Redhawks on Friday.

Those three players combined for 71 of their team's points, including all 15 in the overtime period, as Gonzaga pulled off its largest second-half comeback since rallying from down 13 against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Huff got things going with nine points out of the gate, only for the Redhawks to flip the script with 14 unanswered points to fuel their upset bid early on. That scoring run maintained Seattle U's lead throughout the first half, as Gonzaga's offense sputtered for the most part.

Once Huff started to connect on his floaters and runners more consistently in the second half, the Zags started to make their push. Ike got in on the action with eight straight points, cutting Gonzaga's 8-point deficit with just under 7 minutes left in regulation in half by the 5-minute mark.

While Huff (28 points) and Ike (24) combined for 52 points and 19 of their team's 29 field goals, Grant-Foster made his impact felt on both ends of the floor with a career-high five blocks to go along with 19 points on 7-of-9 from the field. Grant-Foster made one of the biggest stops of the game for the Zags in the final seconds of the second half, as he got a hand on a potential go-ahead shot from Brayden Maldonado to force overtime with the scored tied at 65.

In overtime, Grant-Foster stepped up with six straight points, giving Gonzaga a 74-68 lead with 58 seconds to play, and knocked down two clutch free throws to complete the Zags' come-from-behind victory.

Here's what Ike, Huff and Grant-Foster had to say after the game.

Ike on bouncing back from his performance vs. San Diego

"Keep sawing wood. Stay with the team, stay connected. The sun will rise. It's nothing crazy; just get back to playing good basketball. That's what we did tonight. We fought through some great adversity; really proud of the group for how we pushed through and came together, especially in those last those last five minutes."

Huff on Gonzaga's offensive struggles

"I feel like in that first half we had some good looks. We were just missing around the rim, which is pretty uncharacteristic; not every day you're going to have the offensive stuff, so you got to be able to count on the other end to get stops and do it on that end. But I think in the the second half, we were just more aggressive getting downhill and just hunting better shots."

Grant-Foster on whether the last minutes of the San Diego game carried over into Friday

"I would just say we didn't rebound the ball the way we did. I wouldn't say we weren't guarding because we were making a mess. But we have to finish possessions. If we don't finish possessions and they get the board, then what did we just play great defense like that for, you know? So I would just say we really got to lock in tomorrow on the scout, and really just take pride in rebounding the ball next game."

Huff on Grant-Foster's clutch baskets late in the game

"Those were all huge buckets. He's one of the best downhill drivers I've played with, so once he gets downhill, and was able to kind of utilize that pump fake; there's not much you can do to stop it. He took over in overtime for us, which was huge."

Ike on facing Loyola Marymount next

"We know it's going to be physical. It's gonna be a great game. We got to put our hard hats on to go to work."

"We can't have a start like we did tonight. We got to get back to the drawing board, watch the film, see what they do in such short time; but we'll be ready and prepared."

