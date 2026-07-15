Gonzaga announces major game day change for 2026-27 basketball season

A new-look roster, and a new conference, aren't the only changes coming to the McCarthey Athletic Center in 2026-27.

A memo from Gonzaga on Wednesday revealed a plan to sell alcohol at men's and women's basketball games for the first time starting this upcoming season.

Beer, wine, and select ready-to-drink beverages will be available at designated concession locations on the concourse during games, and alcohol will be permitted in regular seating areas - with the exception being the student section, which remains alcohol free in accordance with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The athletic department plans to evaluate the new alcohol service model throughout the year and will make adjustments as needed, in order to make sure fans continue to enjoy a safe and enjoyable environment at the Kennel.

Guidelines

Gonzaga released a handful of guidelines for this new policy change, which goes into effect as the university joins the Pac-12 for the first time in 2026-27.

Among the new guidelines is a reminder that outside alcohol remains prohibited, a valid government-issued ID must be presented, and guests are limited to two alcoholic beverages per transaction.

Sales will conclude at a predetermined point during each game as well, and the athletic department will continue to enforce existing policies regarding unruly behavior at games.

Kennel Crowd

Gonzaga Kennel Club. | Photo by Erik Smith

The Kennel has long been one of the toughest arenas to play in all of college basketball, thanks to the intimate setting and rowdy crowd night in and night out.

Gonzaga has gone a nearly unfathomable 190-9 at home dating back to 2013-14, a 95% win rate that is tops in the country by a good margin. The Zags went undefeated at home in six of those 12 seasons, and did not lose a single home game from Jan. 18, 2018 until Jan. 19, 2023, almost exactly five years in a row.

Now, the team will have a whole host of new opponents to run out of the gym. While San Diego State has had success against Gonzaga in Spokane - winning in 2010 and again in 2024 - no one else in the new look Pac-12 has, and that includes Washington State and Oregon State who both had chances while they were affiliate members of the WCC in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

A slightly rowdier crowd isn't a bad thing for Gonzaga heading into 2026-27, with what is basically an entirely new roster set to navigate unfamiliar opponents like Utah State, Colorado State, and Boise State both at home and on the road.

Gonzaga's first home game is expected to be Nov. 7 against New Mexico State. However, the full non-conference schedule has yet to be revealed.