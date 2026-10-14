Gonzaga basketball's full 2026-27 schedule: Tipoff times, TV channels

A new era is set to begin for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are joining the newly reformed Pac-12 conference after nearly 50 years in the WCC.

Gonzaga is coming off a 31-4 season, although only two players from last year's squad - Braden Huff and Davis Fogle - are back in Spokane for 2026-27.

The Pac-12 schedule came out earlier this month and now the tip-off times and TV information have been revealed as well, with Gonzaga having all 31 games broadcast nationally, including all 16 Pac-12 regular season games airing on national television.

How Gonzaga's move to the Pac-12 changes its TV schedule

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Juwan Ekanga (3). | Photo by Myk Crawford

The Pac-12's national television package spans CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW and USA Network, giving fans multiple ways to follow conference games throughout the season.

Gonzaga's home matchup with San Diego State on Feb. 27 will be on CBS, with four other regular season games on the CBS Sports Network, three on The CW, and the other eight on USA Network.

Additionally, Gonzaga has more afternoon/early evening tips than they used to in the WCC, which will be a welcome sight for fans located outside the Pacific time zone.

15 of Gonzaga's 29 scheduled games will tip before 6:00 PM PT, with only four tipping off at 8:00 PM or later.

Where to watch Gonzaga's nonconference games

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga's loaded non-conference slate will be spread out among ESPN, CBS, FOX, TNT/TruTV, The CW, and USA Network.

ESPN will handle Gonzaga's trio of games in the Player's Era Festival, while FOX gets the Zags taking on UCLA in Anaheim and on the road at Creighton the following weekend.

Meanwhile, CBS grabs Gonzaga vs. Michigan State in Palm Springs, as well as Gonzaga's Battle in Seattle against Oregon - with a very early 11:00 AM tip.

Below is a look at Gonzaga's full schedule - including the two exhibition games - with tip times and TV channel information:

Gonzaga's complete 2026-27 basketball schedule and TV channels

Oct: 24: at Arkansas (1:00 PM on SECN+) (Exhibition)

Oct. 28: Lewis-Clark State (6:00 PM on KHQ) (Exhibition)

Nov. 2: Purdue in Las Vegas (4:30 PM on TNT/TruTV/HBO Max)

Nov. 7: New Mexico State (2:00 PM on KHQ/ESPN Unlimited)

Nov. 14: LSU at Spokane Arena (12:30 PM on USA Network)

Nov. 17: Montana State (8:00 PM on CBSSN)

Nov. 24: Kansas State in Las Vegas (9:30 PM on ESPN)

Nov. 26: Alabama or Baylor in Las Vegas (Time TBD on ESPN Networks)

Nov. 27: TBD in Las Vegas (Time TBD on ESPN Networks)

Dec. 2: Eastern Oregon (7:00 PM on CBSSN)

Dec. 5: UCLA in Anaheim (8:30 PM on FOX)

Dec. 9: Incarnate Word (6:00 PM on The CW/ESPN Unlimited)

Dec. 12: at Creighton (7:00 PM on FOX)

Dec. 19: Michigan State in Palm Desert (2:00 PM on CBS)

Dec. 31: Cornell (5:00 PM on The CW/ESPN Unlimited)

Jan. 6: at Washington State (6:00 PM on The CW/ESPN Unlimited)

Jan. 9: Colorado State (3:30 PM on USA Network)

Jan. 13: at Fresno State (8:00 PM on CBSSN)

Jan. 16: Boise State (7:30 PM on CBSSN)

Jan. 21: at Utah State (5:00 PM on USA Network)

Jan. 24: at Oregon State (11:00 AM or 1:00 PM on USA Network)

Jan. 27: Fresno State (7:00 PM on USA Network)

Jan. 30: Oregon in Seattle (11:00 AM on CBS)

Feb. 4: Texas State (7:00 PM on CBSSN)

Feb. 6: at San Diego State (3:30 PM on USA Network)

Feb. 10: at Boise State (5:00 PM on The CW/ESPN Unlimited)

Feb. 13: Utah State (5:00 PM on USA Network)

Feb. 17: Washington State (7:00 PM on CBSSN)

Feb. 20: Duke in Detroit (5:00 PM on Prime Video)

Feb. 25: at Texas State (5:00 PM on USA Network)

Feb. 27: San Diego State (1:00 PM on CBS)

Mar. 3: Oregon State (6:00 PM on The CW/ESPN Unlimited)

Mar. 6: at Colorado State (5:30 PM on USA Network)

Mar. 9-13: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas