Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs fell to 5-2 on the season after a 97-89 loss to the Creighton Bluejays in overtime on Friday evening.

Creighton advances to play Louisville in the Player's Era championship on Saturday, with $1M in NIL prize money on the line.

Meanwhile Gonzaga had an eight point lead with less than four minutes to go, but costly mistakes down the stretch prevented them from closing out the game - mistakes that looked all too familiar to coach Few.

Mark Few draws parallels between Gonzaga's two losses

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Erik Smith

After Nathan de Sousa made a clutch three to give Gonzaga an eight point lead with 3:51 to go, it looked like the Zags would be playing on Saturday night for a cool $1M. Instead, Gonzaga faltered in the final few minutes thanks to struggles at the free throw line and on the defensive boards - both issues that cost them the game against LSU two weeks ago in Spokane.

"Winnable game if we take care of business at the line and have a little more poise on the offensive end," Few said after the game. "Almost like the LSU game, we got stops the first time and then they came up with huge rebounds."

Creighton finished with 16 offensive rebounds and 13 second chance points, but the box score doesn't tell the whole story - as many of those opportunities came at absolutely backbreaking times for Gonzaga.

Fredrick King came up huge for the Bluejays, securing four offensive boards and blocking four shots down the stretch - contributing to Gonzaga's shooting struggles in the second half.

"Our first shot defense wasn't horrible, it was those offensive rebounds," Few continued. "We were controlling the glass the first half and we just got beat. 34 [King] came in and did a really good job for them."

Gonzaga's free-throw struggles remain unresolved

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Myk Crawford

The other area that buried Gonzaga against LSU - and again on Friday night against Creighton - was at the free throw line.

The Zags shot 19-30 (63.3%) from the stripe on Friday night, including 12-18 in the second half and just 2-4 in overtime. Braden Huff (1-5) missed two big ones down the stretch, while Davis Fogle (2-4) and Izan Almansa (2-5) left points on the board late as well.

Missing key free throws isn't just an issue in Gonzaga's two losses this season, it was a persistent problem last year as well - and is something coach Few is still trying to solve seven games into 2026-27.

"We've talked about it," Few said. "I mean, free throws are an individual thing. You just got to get in. You got to rep them out. You got to get confidence, and then, knowing you put that work in, you go out on the floor and you live with it. They've been doing that. A tough, tough night for some of those guys."

Gonzaga heads back to Spokane for a home game on Wednesday evening against NAIA opponent Eastern Oregon. The game is set to tip at 7:00 PM PT and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.