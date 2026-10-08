How to watch Gonzaga basketball in 2026-27: What changes with Pac-12 TV deal

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs embark on a new adventure in the Pac-12 in 2026-27, ending a spectacular 46-year run in the West Coast Conference.

The move to the reborn Pac-12 creates unfamiliar territory for Gonzaga: new opponents, new road trips, a new number of conference games, a new week and new venue for the conference tournament, and so on.

One change that has a major impact on the Gonzaga fanbase is the media rights deal, which will change how to watch and stream Zag games this upcoming season.

While the specific TV information for the Pac-12 schedule has not been released, we know which platforms will be hosting Gonzaga games this upcoming season - and which ones won't.

What channels will carry Gonzaga basketball games in 2026-27?

Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson and guard Nathan De Sousa (7). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Pac-12 basketball games will be spread out among the conference's three primary media partners: CBS, The CW Network, and the USA Network.

All three are available on Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Fubo. The CW is offered on local stations, so its availability will depend on a person's media market.

Part of the appeal of the Pac-12's media deal is the added exposure of having nearly every event on an over the air, linear tv station - rather than forcing a bunch of games behind a paywall.

The breakdown for men's basketball regular and postseason games is as follows: a minimum of three regular season games on CBS - as well as the Pac-12 conference title game - 17 regular season games on the CBS Sports Network, 35 regular season games on The CW, and 50 regular season games on USA Network, along with the conference tournament games leading up to the championship.

CBS is the anchor media partner for the Pac-12, and as such they will get first pick of the games to broadcast this season. That means Gonzaga will likely have quite a few of their games on either CBS or the CBS Sports Network. At least 20 regular season games, and possibly more, will be on CBS or CBS Sports Network, and since they get to choose which games they want - and since Gonzaga is far and away the biggest TV draw - that becomes the most important channel for fans to have access to.

The CW will certainly snag a few Gonzaga regular season games as well, while the USA Network will secure whichever regular season games - if any - are still left. It is still important for fans to have access to USA Network though, as that is where the Pac-12 conference games leading up to the championship will be broadcast.

Will Gonzaga basketball still be on ESPN?

ESPN's Sean Farnham with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few at Kraziness in the Kennel, Oct. 3, 2026 | Photo by Myk Crawford

Sean Farnham may have been the MC of Gonzaga's Kraziness in the Kennel last weekend, but he won't be on the call for any Pac-12 games this season - unless he changes jobs.

ESPN is no longer part of Gonzaga's media deal, after a lengthy partnership between the two entities. Fans who grew frustrated with ESPN's two hour game windows - which often led to Zag games starting late and/or on a different channel - will be happy that CBS and The CW tend to be better at avoiding this issue.

The CW did partner with ESPN to stream all CW sports broadcasts on the ESPN app. This means that any event that is going on live over the air on The CW will be available to watch simultaneously with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, and on replay for those who can't catch it live.

TV information for each Pac-12 game will be released at a later date, although some info on non-conference games has begun to trickle in. Gonzaga vs. Purdue on Nov. 2 will be on TNT, while all three games at the Player's Era Festival will be on ESPN. Gonzaga vs. UCLA on Dec. 5 and at Creighton on Dec. 12 will both be on FOX, while Michigan State on Dec. 19 will be on CBS and Duke on Feb. 20 will be on Amazon Prime Video.

Gonzaga's exhibition opener on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Arkansas will tip at 1:00 PM PT and be broadcast on the SEC Network.