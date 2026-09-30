Gonzaga basketball releases full 2026-27 schedule: Dates, opponents and Pac-12 games
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs finally have a complete schedule for the 2026-27 college basketball season, with just three days until Kraziness in the Kennel.
On Wednesday the Pac-12 released its conference schedule, which begins Jan. 6 and ends March 6 ahead of the conference tournament. With that reveal, Gonzaga also published its finalized non-conference slate, with an added exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State and a finalized date for a home game against Incarnate Word.
Gonzaga will play two exhibition games, 15 non-conference games, and 16 games in Pac-12 play before embarking on the Pac-12 conference tournament in Las Vegas.
Game times and TV information for the Pac-12 games and most of the non-conference games have yet to be announced.
Gonzaga’s first Pac-12 schedule is set
With nine teams in the Pac-12, everyone plays each other twice - once at home and once on the road - for a total of 16 games. The action begins Wednesday, Jan. 6, when Gonzaga travels to Pullman to take on Washington State.
The schedule tends to follow a Wednesday-Saturday pattern, with occasional games on Thursdays and Sundays as well. Gonzaga plays six Wednesday games (Jan. 6 at WSU, Jan. 13 at Fresno State, Jan. 27 vs. Fresno State, Feb. 10 at Boise State, Feb. 17 vs. Washington State, and March 3 vs. Oregon State), and six Saturday games (Jan. 9 vs. Colorado State, Jan. 16 vs. Boise State, Feb. 6 at San Diego State, Feb. 13 vs. Utah State, Feb. 27 vs. San Diego State, and March 6 at Colorado State).
Gonzaga also plays two non-conference games on Saturday during the Pac-12 slate: on Jan. 30 against Oregon at Climate Pledge Arena, and Feb. 20 against Duke at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
GU's four other conference games are Thursday, Jan. 21 at Utah State, Sunday, Jan. 24 at Oregon State, Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Texas State, and Sunday, Feb. 25 at Texas State.
Gonzaga's first Pac-12 home game will be Saturday, Jan. 9 against Colorado State, and senior night will be Wednesday, March 3 at home against Oregon State.
Gonzaga’s complete non-conference schedule
Most of Gonzaga's non-conference schedule was known prior to Wednesday's reveal, but there are a few updates. First, the Zags are playing a second exhibition game on Wednesday, Oct. 28 against NAIA opponent Lewis-Clark State. This game comes four days after the Zags travel to Fayetteville for a road exhibition battle with John Calipari and Arkansas, and five days before the season opener against Purdue in Las Vegas.
Gonzaga is also playing Incarnate Word on Wednesday, Dec. 9, which is a month later than the previously reported Nov. 10-11 window for this contest. That means Gonzaga will play just four games - Nov. 2 vs. Purdue, Nov. 7 vs. New Mexico State, Nov. 14 vs. LSU, and Nov. 17 vs. Montana State - before going to Vegas for the Player's Era Festival, which begins Nov. 24 against Kansas State.
Gonzaga then has four games in a 10-day span between Dec. 2 and Dec. 12 - including two away from Spokane - when they host Eastern Oregon Dec. 2, face UCLA in Anaheim Dec. 5, return home to play Incarnate Word Dec. 9, and then head out on the road to play Creighton Dec. 12.
The Zags do get a break not long after that, playing Michigan State Dec. 19 in Palm Springs before 12 days off over Christmas, and one final game in 2026 on Dec. 31 against Cornell.
A first look at Gonzaga will take place this Saturday, Oct. 3, for Kraziness in the Kennel. The event will begin at 2:00 PM PT and will be shown on SWX locally.
Gonzaga basketball's complete 2026-27 schedule
Oct 3: Kraziness in the Kennel (2:00 PM PT)
Oct. 24 at Arkansas Razorbacks (Exhibition)
Oct. 28 vs. Lewis-Clark State (Exhibition)
Nov. 2 vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4:30 PM PT at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV)
Nov. 7 vs. New Mexico State Aggies
Nov. 14 vs. LSU Tigers (Spokane Arena)
Nov. 17 vs. Montana State Bobcats
Nov. 24 vs. Kansas State Wildcats (9:30 PM, Players Era, Las Vegas, NV)
Nov. 26 vs. Alabama or Baylor (Players Era, Las Vegas, NV)
Nov. 27 vs. TBD (Players Era, Las Vegas, NV)
Dec. 2 vs. Eastern Oregon Mountaineers
Dec. 5 vs. UCLA Bruins (Honda Center, Anaheim, CA)
Dec. 9 vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals
Dec. 12 at Creighton Bluejays
Dec. 19 vs. Michigan State Spartans (Palm Springs, CA)
Dec. 31 vs. Cornell Big Red
Jan. 6 at Washington State Cougars
Jan. 9 vs. Colorado State Rams
Jan. 13 at Fresno State Bulldogs
Jan. 16 vs. Boise State Broncos
Jan. 21 at Utah State Aggies
Jan. 24 at Oregon State Beavers
Jan. 27 vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
Jan. 30 vs. Oregon Ducks (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)
Feb. 4 vs. Texas State Bobcats
Feb. 6 at San Diego State Aztecs
Feb. 10 at Boise State Broncos
Feb. 13 vs. Utah State Aggies
Feb. 17 vs. Washington State Cougars
Feb. 20 vs. Duke Blue Devils (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI)
Feb. 25 at Texas State Bobcats
Feb. 27 vs. San Diego State Aztecs
March 3 vs. Oregon State Beavers (Senior Night)
March 6 at Colorado State Rams
March 9-13 Pac-12 Conference Tournament (Las Vegas, NV)
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Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB