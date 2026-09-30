Gonzaga basketball releases full 2026-27 schedule: Dates, opponents and Pac-12 games

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs finally have a complete schedule for the 2026-27 college basketball season, with just three days until Kraziness in the Kennel.

On Wednesday the Pac-12 released its conference schedule, which begins Jan. 6 and ends March 6 ahead of the conference tournament. With that reveal, Gonzaga also published its finalized non-conference slate, with an added exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State and a finalized date for a home game against Incarnate Word.

Gonzaga will play two exhibition games, 15 non-conference games, and 16 games in Pac-12 play before embarking on the Pac-12 conference tournament in Las Vegas.

Game times and TV information for the Pac-12 games and most of the non-conference games have yet to be announced.

the full schedule is here 🍿📅 pic.twitter.com/SFCUnWgtd2 — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) September 30, 2026

Gonzaga’s first Pac-12 schedule is set

With nine teams in the Pac-12, everyone plays each other twice - once at home and once on the road - for a total of 16 games. The action begins Wednesday, Jan. 6, when Gonzaga travels to Pullman to take on Washington State.

Feb 10, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward Nd Okafor (22) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule tends to follow a Wednesday-Saturday pattern, with occasional games on Thursdays and Sundays as well. Gonzaga plays six Wednesday games (Jan. 6 at WSU, Jan. 13 at Fresno State, Jan. 27 vs. Fresno State, Feb. 10 at Boise State, Feb. 17 vs. Washington State, and March 3 vs. Oregon State), and six Saturday games (Jan. 9 vs. Colorado State, Jan. 16 vs. Boise State, Feb. 6 at San Diego State, Feb. 13 vs. Utah State, Feb. 27 vs. San Diego State, and March 6 at Colorado State).

Gonzaga also plays two non-conference games on Saturday during the Pac-12 slate: on Jan. 30 against Oregon at Climate Pledge Arena, and Feb. 20 against Duke at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

GU's four other conference games are Thursday, Jan. 21 at Utah State, Sunday, Jan. 24 at Oregon State, Thursday, Feb. 4 vs. Texas State, and Sunday, Feb. 25 at Texas State.

Gonzaga's first Pac-12 home game will be Saturday, Jan. 9 against Colorado State, and senior night will be Wednesday, March 3 at home against Oregon State.

Gonzaga’s complete non-conference schedule

Nov 11, 2025; Spokane, Washington, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Nik Graves (5) is fouled on the shot by Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of Gonzaga's non-conference schedule was known prior to Wednesday's reveal, but there are a few updates. First, the Zags are playing a second exhibition game on Wednesday, Oct. 28 against NAIA opponent Lewis-Clark State. This game comes four days after the Zags travel to Fayetteville for a road exhibition battle with John Calipari and Arkansas, and five days before the season opener against Purdue in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga is also playing Incarnate Word on Wednesday, Dec. 9, which is a month later than the previously reported Nov. 10-11 window for this contest. That means Gonzaga will play just four games - Nov. 2 vs. Purdue, Nov. 7 vs. New Mexico State, Nov. 14 vs. LSU, and Nov. 17 vs. Montana State - before going to Vegas for the Player's Era Festival, which begins Nov. 24 against Kansas State.

Gonzaga then has four games in a 10-day span between Dec. 2 and Dec. 12 - including two away from Spokane - when they host Eastern Oregon Dec. 2, face UCLA in Anaheim Dec. 5, return home to play Incarnate Word Dec. 9, and then head out on the road to play Creighton Dec. 12.

The Zags do get a break not long after that, playing Michigan State Dec. 19 in Palm Springs before 12 days off over Christmas, and one final game in 2026 on Dec. 31 against Cornell.

A first look at Gonzaga will take place this Saturday, Oct. 3, for Kraziness in the Kennel. The event will begin at 2:00 PM PT and will be shown on SWX locally.

Gonzaga basketball's complete 2026-27 schedule

Oct 3: Kraziness in the Kennel (2:00 PM PT)

Oct. 24 at Arkansas Razorbacks (Exhibition)

Oct. 28 vs. Lewis-Clark State (Exhibition)

Nov. 2 vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4:30 PM PT at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV)

Nov. 7 vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Nov. 14 vs. LSU Tigers (Spokane Arena)

Nov. 17 vs. Montana State Bobcats

Nov. 24 vs. Kansas State Wildcats (9:30 PM, Players Era, Las Vegas, NV)

Nov. 26 vs. Alabama or Baylor (Players Era, Las Vegas, NV)

Nov. 27 vs. TBD (Players Era, Las Vegas, NV)

Dec. 2 vs. Eastern Oregon Mountaineers

Dec. 5 vs. UCLA Bruins (Honda Center, Anaheim, CA)

Dec. 9 vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Dec. 12 at Creighton Bluejays

Dec. 19 vs. Michigan State Spartans (Palm Springs, CA)

Dec. 31 vs. Cornell Big Red

Jan. 6 at Washington State Cougars

Jan. 9 vs. Colorado State Rams

Jan. 13 at Fresno State Bulldogs

Jan. 16 vs. Boise State Broncos

Jan. 21 at Utah State Aggies

Jan. 24 at Oregon State Beavers

Jan. 27 vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Jan. 30 vs. Oregon Ducks (Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA)

Feb. 4 vs. Texas State Bobcats

Feb. 6 at San Diego State Aztecs

Feb. 10 at Boise State Broncos

Feb. 13 vs. Utah State Aggies

Feb. 17 vs. Washington State Cougars

Feb. 20 vs. Duke Blue Devils (Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI)

Feb. 25 at Texas State Bobcats

Feb. 27 vs. San Diego State Aztecs

March 3 vs. Oregon State Beavers (Senior Night)

March 6 at Colorado State Rams

March 9-13 Pac-12 Conference Tournament (Las Vegas, NV)