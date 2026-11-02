Gonzaga's Braden Huff named to Naismith Trophy watch list ahead of Purdue showdown
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The 2026-27 college basketball season is hours away from tipping off for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are taking on the Purdue Boilermakers at 4:30 PM PT on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas.
The Naismith Trophy College Player of the Year Watch List was revealed Monday morning, giving fans an early season look at the best players in the sport - and Zags forward Braden Huff was among the 50 players selected.
Gonzaga has been well represented on this list historically, with Graham Ike making it each of the past two years while Ryan Nembhard made it in 2023 and again in 2024, alongside Ike.
Andrew Nembhard, Chet Holmgren, and Drew Timme were all on the list in 2022 as well.
Big honor for Braden Huff
Huff was recently named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List as the best power forward in college basketball, giving him more preseason accolades despite missing half of last year with a knee injury.
The 6'10 big man appeared in 18 games last season and averaged 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, shooting 66.2% from the field and pairing perfectly next to Ike in Gonzaga's unstoppable frontcourt.
Huff got hurt in practice before Gonzaga's road game at Washington State back on Jan. 15, and was unable to return before the end of the season - which forced Ike into a massive role offensively and ultimately contributed to the Zags bowing out in the Round of 32 as a No. 3 seed to No. 11 Texas.
Now the big man is back for what should be the featured role in Gonzaga's offense, with Ike's replacement - Massamba Diop - far more of an interior presence defensively than offensively.
Huff could approach 20 points per game on high efficiency, and if he's able to do that while leading Gonzaga to another 30+ win season he'll have a real argument for All-American honors - and possibly more.
Gonzaga will battle big time players in 2026-27
Gonzaga is set to square off against five of the 50 players on the Naismith Watch List: point guard Jeremy Fears Jr at Michigan State, Utah State guard Mason Falslev, and a trio of Duke Blue Devils in guard John Blackwell and big men Patrick Ngongba and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.
Gonzaga could also face Alabama's Aden Holloway and Amari Allen in the Player's Era Festival, as well as Michigan's Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau or Miami's Shelton Henderson, Acaden Lewis, and Malik Reneau.
Next up for Gonzaga is a matchup against Purdue, which did not have a single player on this list. The game is set to tip at 4:30 PM PT on Monday, Nov. 2, and will be broadcast on TNT and HBO MAX.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB