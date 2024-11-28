Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Live updates, highlights from Battle 4 Atlantis game
Less than 24 hours removed from their dramatic loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have an opportunity to quickly flush away their first letdown of the season when they face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Battle 4 Atlantis consolation bracket in The Bahamas on Thursday.
Despite holding a 5-point lead with 25 seconds remaining in regulation, the Zags (5-1) were outclassed by the Mountaineers down the stretch of the second half and in overtime. After Tucker DeVries forced extra time with five points in 20 seconds, WVU held Gonzaga to 2-of-10 from the field in overtime to come away with an 86-78 win. Braden Huff led the Bulldogs with 19 points, 14 of which came after halftime, while Javon Small scored a season-high 31 points on the other side.
The Hoosiers (4-1) look to bounce back from a jarring 89-61 loss to Louisville in a game that was completely one-sided from start to finish. Malik Reneau led Indiana with 21 points while former Zag Oumar Ballo recorded 11 points and six rebounds.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 21, Indiana 18 (11:53): Oumar Ballo's hot start on both ends sparked a 15-3 scoring run to put the Hoosiers ahead 18-16 at the 13:15 mark, though the Bulldogs didn't waiver. Rather than call timeout, Mark Few let his guys fight back with an and-1 from Khalif Battle, then a follow-up putback from Michael Ajayi.
Gonzaga 13, Indiana 6 (15:53): Michael Ajayi gets on the board with a sweeping layup through contact for the and-1 finish, putting the Zags up double-digits over the Hoosiers. Oumar Ballo responded against his former team with a 3-point play over Braden Huff, followed by an emphatic rejection on Nolan Hickman moments later. Ballo has all of Indiana's points thus far.
Gonzaga 8, Indiana 1 (17:16): Officials assess Flagrant 1 fouls to Graham Ike and Mackenzie Mgbako after the two exchanged pleasantries during free throws.
Gonzaga 6, Indiana 0 (18:28): The Zags wasted no time putting Wednesday's loss behind them, as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead off three scores in the paint. The Hoosiers started 0-of-2 from the field with two turnovers.
PREGAME:
Game time update: Tip time pushed to 11:50 a.m. PST/2:50 p.m. EST on ESPN2
