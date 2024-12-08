Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Live updates, highlights from 2024 Battle in Seattle
The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs have ventured across the state for a highly-anticipated clash with the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
The battle of 7-1 programs marks the fourth all-time meeting between the Zags and Wildcats, who’ve met in each of the past three seasons (including Saturday’s game) as part of a six-year nonconference series that the two schools arranged in August 2022. Mark Few and company came out victorious in the last two meetings, as they beat the then-No. 4 teams in the country, 88-72, in Spokane in 2022 and then pulled off a thrilling89-85 upset over the No. 17 team at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, last February.
The Wildcats (92.9 points per game) and the Bulldogs (90.4 points) rank among the top five scoring offenses in the country through the first month of the season. Gonzaga is No. 2 in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. Kentucky is 13th in that category and converts 601.% of its 2-point attempts, 10th-best in the country.
1ST HALF:
Gonzaga 21, Kentucky 12 (11:35): Nolan Hickman put on the moves along the baseline to shake Wildcats guard Koby Brea, then finished with his right hand to cap off an 8-2 scoring spurt for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike leads all scorers early with eight points and six rebounds.
Gonzaga 11, Kentucky 8 (15:44)): These top-five scoring offenses wasted no time settling into their sets early on. The Bulldogs started 5-of-9 from the floor behind Ryan Nembhard and Graham Ike, who combined for eight of their team's first 11 points. The Wildcats answered with a pair of 3-pointers from Kerr Kriisa and Jaxson Robinson, though they went without a field goal for two minutes while the Zags pulled in front.
Pregame injury update: Kentucky fifth-year senior guard Lamont Butler (ankle) won't play vs. the Zags.
