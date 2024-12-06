Kentucky’s Lamont Butler could be limited vs. Gonzaga due to ankle injury
Kentucky is hopeful Lamont Butler will be good to go for Saturday’s pivotal game against No. 7 Gonzaga, despite an ankle injury that is “a little bit of an issue” for the fifth-year guard, according to his head coach Mark Pope.
Butler sustained the injury during the second half of the Wildcats’ 70-66 loss to Clemson on Tuesday. He was limited to 19 minutes after picking up two early fouls in the first half, but still finished second on the team in scoring with 16 points on 6-for-9 from the field (2-for-4 from 3).
If Butler can’t go or is limited, freshman guard Travis Perry could be asked to step up in a bigger role against the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-1 Eddyville, Kentucky, native hasn’t received many opportunities with so many upperclassmen ahead of him in the rotation, though Perry was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 high school player in the state according to ESPN.
“I have a lot of confidence in Travis Perry,” Pope said. “He's a terrific player and he's a really heady player, and he is, he is immensely capable. So he definitely would be a viable option for sure.”
Freshmen talents Collin Chandler and Trent Noah might also be called upon to provide a spark for Big Blue. Senior guard Koby Brea is just behind Butler in points per game at 12.8, as the Dayton transfer has knocked down 60.5% of his 3-point attempts this season. West Virginia transfer Kerr Kriisa is another name to look out for — the 6-foot-3 guard is getting used to his new surroundings but can still light it up from deep on a moment’s notice (42.4% on 6.3 attempts per game in 2023-24).
Gonzaga is familiar with Butler and his defensive toughness from when he was at San Diego State last season. Bulldogs senior guard Nolan Hickman expects Butler's teammates will play with a similar spirit on that end of the floor, especially coming off a loss.
“They are real handsy on defense, especially Lamont Butler,” Hickman said. “He took that tenacity from over there in San Diego State. So I feel like he's brought a different energy to the Kentucky guards on sitting down and taking pride in playing defense so, all props to him. That's my guy as well."
