Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Saint Mary's Gaels: Live updates, highlights from WCC tournament championship game
Once again, the West Coast Conference tournament championship comes down to Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.
The Bulldogs (24-8, 14-4 WCC) and the Gaels (28-4, 17-1 WCC) are set to square off in the WCC title game for the fourth season in a row Tuesday night from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. PT on ESPN. The Zags are making their 28th consecutive appearance in the conference championship game — an NCAA record — following an 85-76 victory over 3-seed San Francisco in the semifinal round Monday night. Graham Ike led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Khalif Battle added 21 points and four boards.
The Gaels are making their 15th WCC title game appearance under head coach Randy Bennett after taking down 9-seed Pepperdine, 74-59, in the semifinal round.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates).
1ST HALF RECAP
Gonzaga 7, Saint Mary's 3 (16:56): Khalif Battle finds Graham Ike for an and-one score after Luke Barrett picked up his first personal foul of the game. Ike has five of his team's seven points early on.
Gonzaga 2, Saint Mary's (19:39): An unorthodoxed first possession for the Bulldogs still winds up ending in a score, as Graham Ike knocked down a turnaround jumper that hit every part of the rim before going down.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.