Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons: Live updates, highlights from WCC Tournament semifinal game
For the fourth season in a row, the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the San Francisco Dons in the semifinal round of the West Coast Conference men's basketball tournament.
Tip-off from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas is set for 8:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2. The winner of Monday's semifinal will advance to the championship game to take on No. 1 seed Saint Mary's on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Zags (23-8, 14-4 WCC) enter the conference tournament as the No. 2 seed, which earned them a quadruple bye into the semifinal round. A win Monday would propel the Bulldogs to their 28th consecutive appearance in the WCC title game.
The Dons (24-8, 13-5 WCC) are coming off an 86-75 victory over Washington State in the quarterfinal round. Sophomore guard Ryan Beasley stepped up big-time for San Francisco, dropping a career-high 29 points on 10-of-15 from the field despite injuring his ankle against the Zags in the regular season finale on March 1. The Dons will be without one of their All-WCC guards on Monday, as Marcus Williams has been sidelined due to a violation in NCAA rules.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest score update):
1ST HALF RECAP
San Francisco 2, Gonzaga 2 (18:04): Ryan Beasley breaks the seal off the lid with a score inside for the Dons. Ben Gregg answers with a layup off a feed from Ryan Nembhard.
PREGAME UPDATE: THE ORLEANS IS PACKED
The Orleans Arena is jam-packed for tonight's semifinal round matchup between the Zags and the Dons, as Gonzaga fans have swarmed to their seats in anticipation of what could be a 28th consecutive appearance in the WCC championship game.
