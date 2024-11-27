Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers: Live updates, highlights from Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal
The Gonzaga Bulldogs tip off the Battle 4 Atlantis event from Paradise Island, The Bahamas, on Wednesday when they take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in the quarterfinal round. The winner advances to play No. 14 Indiana (9 a.m. PST), while the loser plays Louisville (11:30 a.m.) on Thursday.
The Zags (5-0) are coming off their best defensive performance of the season in which they held Long Beach State to 17-of-54 (31.5%) from the field and 2-of-20 (10%) from 3-point range to come away with an 84-41 win in Spokane. Five players scored in double figures for Mark Few, led by Graham Ike and Khalif Battle at 15 points apiece. Through five games, Ike leads the team at 14.6 points per game with Battle not far behind at 14.4 points, as five players put up more than 11.0 points per game. Gonzaga also boasts wins over Baylor, Arizona State and San Diego State to start the 2024-25 campaign.
Meanwhile, a new-look Mountaineers (3-1) squad is set for its first test under head coach Darian DeVries, who's in his first year at the helm of the men's basketball program after guiding Drake to the NCAA Tournament in three of the past four seasons. West Virginia’s transfer portal class, headlined by Darian’s son Tucker DeVries (21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds at Drake last season) ranked No. 15 in the country according to EvanMiya.com. Early on it's been Oklahoma State transfer Javon Small who's led the Mountaineers on both ends of the floor, as the 6-foot-3 senior paces with 15.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals, which ranks top 10 in the country.
Here are the live updates:
1ST HALF:
Gonzaga 20, West Virginia 16 (11:31): An incredible defensive effort from Ben Gregg, stuffing Amani Hansberry at the rim, led to a layup for Nolan Hickman on the other end, followed by a 3-pointer from the senior guard moments later. Hickman leads the Zags with eight points early on.
Gonzaga 9, West Virginia 8 (15:40): The Bulldogs connected on three of their first five attempts from downtown to jumpstart the offense, starting with Khalif Battle in the corner on a tip pass from Michael Ajayi. Media timeout was called after Sincere Harris landed hard on his backside trying to break up an alley oop attempt.
PREGAME:
The winner of Gonzaga-West Virginia will play Louisville on Thursday at 9 a.m. PST. The Cardinals took down the Hoosiers, 89-61, in their quarterfinal matchup after knocking down 10 3-pointers and forcing 23 turnovers.
