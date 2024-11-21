Virginia transfer Jalen Warley down to Gonzaga and Iowa State: Report
Virginia transfer Jalen Warley will choose between either Gonzaga or Iowa State early next week, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Warley also canceled his upcoming visit to Texas A&M, per Rothstein, who reported on Nov. 10 that the 6-foot-7 senior planned on visiting College Station, Texas, in addition to Ames, Iowa, and Spokane. Warley was an unusual entry into the transfer portal after Tony Bennett's surprise retirement as the Cavaliers head coach on Oct. 18.
The first stop on Warley's recruiting tour brought him to the McCarthey Athletic Center for a matchup between the Zags and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. As the home team ran away with a 113-54 victory, Warley took in the sights and sounds of The Kennel's game-day atmosphere from his front-row seat along the baseline near the Bulldogs bench.
"I'm really liking it," Warley said. "It feels like a great community that supports the basketball program with some really great people. I'm enjoying my time on campus and looking forward to the game today."
Warley put up 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33 games, including 32 starts, as a junior at Florida State last season. He finished in the top 20 in the ACC in total steals (42) and steals per game (1.3). Though the Philadelphia native is known more for his toughness on defense, he recorded three straight games with 10 or more points and had a 23-point outing against Louisville in February.
Warley transferred to Virginia after spending three seasons in Tallahassee, Florida, but not before briefly crossing paths with current Gonzaga assistant coach, R-Jay Barsh, who was an assistant on the Seminoles staff when Warley was a sophomore in 2022-23.
A commitment from Warley, who plans on redshirting the 2024-25 season, would help toward building Gonzaga's roster for next season, especially after the team graduates six seniors this spring. Colgate transfer Braden Smith took a redshirt upon joining the Bulldogs this offseason and will likely play a crucial role in 2025-26.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by likin