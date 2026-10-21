Xaivian Lee's Gonzaga eligibility gets major boost from California court ruling

After an offseason of uncertainty at the point guard position, Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs can rest a little easier now, with less than two weeks until the games begin.

California judge and self-described Gonzaga fan Beth McGowen granted an injunction in the Glancey vs. NCAA case on Tuesday, keeping all the plaintiffs - including Gonzaga players Xaivian Lee and Ines Bettencourt - eligible to suit up this upcoming season.

While the NCAA is expected to appeal and will likely expedite a stay request, there is belief this will be a more difficult case for the NCAA to win on appeal - potentially securing coach Few his starting point guard for the 2026-27 season.

Sources: An injunction was granted in California for the Glancey V. NCAA case, giving all members of the Class of 2022 involved eligibility through the end of the 2026-27 college basketball season.



The NCAA will appeal. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 20, 2026

What the injunction means for Xaivian Lee's Gonzaga eligibility

Lee joined the California lawsuit as a plaintiff in August, and a judge granted a temporary restraining order, or TRO, to the plaintiffs on August 18. It took almost exactly two months for the injunction to follow suit, but thankfully for Gonzaga, it keeps Lee eligible for the time being.

He'll be able to play for the Zags in their exhibition game against Arkansas on Saturday, and unless the NCAA is granted a stay request in the next nine business days, he will play in the team's season opener against Purdue in Las Vegas on Nov. 2.

Gonzaga guard Xaivian Lee (5) at Kraziness in the Kennel | Myk Crawford | Gonzaga On SI

With fellow point guard Javon Bennett getting his eligibility reinstated by the Ohio Supreme Court last week, Gonzaga now has just two players remaining in limbo: Florida State transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins and Real Madrid big man Izan Almansa.

Wiggins is part of the Godfrey vs. NCAA lawsuit filed in Georgia, which is currently stayed by the NCAA. Almansa has yet to be cleared by the NCAA after playing professionally in parts of the last three seasons, although players with similar backgrounds - including St. John's point guard Quinn Ellis - have recently been cleared, a promising sign for the 21-year-old big man.

Lee spent three seasons at Princeton and last year at Florida in the SEC, where he averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 35 games.

The 6'4 guard is an elite penetrator and savant in the pick and roll, and showed a ton of promise as a defender last year against high-level competition.

He's expected to start for Gonzaga next to Davis Fogle, Isiah Harwell, Braden Huff, and Massamba Diop, pushing Bennett and 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa to the bench and giving the Zags an elite, and much-needed, on-ball creator.

How the ruling affects Gonzaga women's basketball

Feb 26, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ines Bettencourt (8) controls the ball against the Saint Mary's Gaels in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injunction also impacts coach Lisa Fortier's team, as it keeps guard Ines Bettencourt eligible for the Zags. Bettencourt spent two years at UConn and the last two years at Gonzaga, and is now set to join a team that has a whopping 10 returners from last season - including WCC Player of the Year Lauren Whittaker and two-time All-WCC First Team guard Allie Turner.

Bettencourt's leadership, defensive intensity, and playmaking will really help this Gonzaga roster as they look to compete in the new Pac-12 in 2026-27.

Next up for the men is the exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1:00 PM PT at Arkansas, which will be broadcast on SECN+.

For the women, they will take on non-D1 opponent Westmont College at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6:00 PM PT.