Gonzaga climbs college basketball power rankings following transfer portal addition
The deadline to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft passed last week, providing a greater view of what the college basketball landscape is going to look like come the fall.
Though Gonzaga didn't have to worry about any last-minute draft decisions, Mark Few and company did get news out of the transfer portal on the day of the draft withdrawal deadline, when former Grand Canyon forward Tyon Grant-Foster announced his commitment to the Bulldogs for the 2025-26 season pending an eligibility waiver from the NCAA.
Assuming Grant-Foster is granted a seventh year of college hoops, the Zags landed quite the versatile wing who can make an impact on both ends of the floor. In 83 career games at the Division-I level, including 52 starts, Grant-Foster averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.
Several credible outlets and college basketball personnel updated their respective offseason rankings for the 2025-26 campaign, with Gonzaga placed somewhere in the top 25 of most pecking orders:
The Athletic, CJ Moore: No. 14
Previous ranking: N/R
Projected starting lineup: Smith, Grant-Foster, Miller, Huff, Ike
Their analysis: Moore, who started his analysis by apologizing for omitting Gonzaga in his previous rankings post, placed the Bulldogs in the top 15 of his current pecking order following confirmation that Graham Ike will be returning for a sixth year of college hoops. Along with sharpshooting wing Adam Miller playing in his fifth season, as well as 24-year-old Steele Venters and 25-year-old Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, Moore made definite note of the Zags' age and experience while laying out their newcomers and departures.
"So the Zags have a table setter, an elite wing scorer, a couple of old knockdown shooters and two elite post-up guys in Ike and Braden Huff, who will inevitably end up an All-American by the time he’s finished in Spokane," Moore wrote. "It’s possible I haven’t overcorrected enough on my previous mistake."
Moore ranked three of Gonzaga's confirmed nonconference opponents for next season: Kentucky (No. 9), UCLA (No. 18) and Creighton (No. 22). Oklahoma was one of nine teams that just missed out on a spot in his top 25.
FanDuel, Jon Rothstein: No. 18
Previous ranking: No. 21 (following Miller commitment)
Projected starting lineup: Smith, Warley, Miller, Ike, Huff
Their analysis: While Rothstein made note of Grant-Foster's commitment to Gonzaga, the college basketball insider didn't project the 6-foot-7 forward to make the Bulldogs' starting five while updating his daily offseason rankings. Instead, the starting nod next to the Smith-Miller backcourt went to Warley, a transfer from Virginia who redshirted this past season after signing with the Zags in October. As pointed out in Rothstein's rankings, Grant-Foster is in need of a waiver from the NCAA in order to play a seventh season of college hoops.
Five of Gonzaga's confirmed nonconference opponents made it onto Rothstein's top 45 teams for next season: UCLA (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 12), Creighton (No. 25), Oklahoma (No. 41) and Baylor (No. 44). Saint Mary's rounded out the list at No. 45.
ESPN, Jeff Borzello: No. 19
Previous ranking: No. 22
Projected starting lineup: Smith, Miller, Grant-Foster, Huff, Ike
Their analysis: Despite some lingering concerns over their perimeter depth, Borzello moved the Zags up three spots after the acquisition of Grant-Foster, the former Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year recipient who committed to Gonzaga in late May.
"The Zags get a bump in the rankings after landing Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, one of the most talented scorers in the country — he averaged just 14.8 points last season but put up 20.1 points in 2023-24," Borzello wrote.
Borzello had three of the Zags' confirmed nonconference opponents for next season ranked in his top 25: Kentucky (No. 9), UCLA (No. 15) and Creighton (No. 22).
CBS Sports, Gary Parrish: No. 21
Previous ranking: No. 21
Their analysis: The Zags haven't moved up or down in Parrish's Top 25 and 1 rankings since they checked in at the No. 21 spot in early May. The top of Parrish's order did change over the past month, however, as St. John's moved up to No. 1, followed by Houston, BYU, Purdue and UConn in the top five.
The Bruins (No. 10) and Wildcats (No. 12) were the only teams from Gonzaga's 2025-26 nonleague schedule that appeared in Parrish's latest rankings.
Sports Illustrated, Kevin Sweeney: No. 21
Previous ranking: No. 22
Their analysis: Sweeney moved the Zags up one spot in his latest rankings, while noting the Zags haven't finished outside of KenPom's top 25 since 2010-11 — a streak Sweeney believes will continue into 2025-26.
"I wouldn’t bet on that streak ending this season with a loaded frontcourt that should see veterans Graham Ike and Braden Huff in featured roles," Sweeney wrote. "Point guard play is worth monitoring: Colgate transfer Braeden Smith redshirted last year behind Ryan Nembhard and the Bulldogs are also expected to add backcourt talent from the international ranks."
Sweeney ranked Kentucky (No. 7), UCLA (No. 19) and Baylor (No. 24) as well, while Creighton just missed the cut.
Bart Torvik: No. 24
Previous ranking: N/A (debut)
Their analysis: The only ranking from a computer on this list, Torvik's first projections for the 2025-26 season had the Bulldogs at No. 24 overall with the No. 18-ranked offense and No. 28-ranked defense in the country based on efficiency. The Zags finished last season at No. 8 overall with the No. 10-ranked offense and No. 28-ranked defense, according to Torvik. Ike is projected to be the team's top contributor once again, this time followed by Huff and Grant-Foster.