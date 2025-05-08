Gonzaga commit ranked among the country's top prospects in final 2025 recruiting rankings
Along with a transfer portal class that's far from finalized, Gonzaga is set to welcome this fall one of its highest-ranked men's basketball recruits in recent memory.
The Bulldogs' first signee in the 2025 class, 6-foot-6 wing Davis Fogle, has steadily improving his stock since committing to Mark Few and company last July, with some standout performances at some of the top AAU circuits in the country. Competing against other highly-touted high school prospects while attending AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) certainly hasn't hurt Fogle, either. He's a consensus four-star recruit across all major recruiting databases (ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, On3).
Fogle was ranked in 247Sports' final top 150 players of the 2025 class that were released this week, checking in as the No. 31 overall recruit and the No. 9 small forward in the country. Since 2015, the only Gonzaga commits with a higher 247Sports ranking are Chet Holmgren (No. 1, 2021), Hunter Sallis (No. 10, 2021), Jalen Suggs (No. 13, 2020) and Zach Collins (No. 20, 2016).
Fogle already possess some of the tools necessary to succeed at the highest forms of competition that college basketball has to offer. His size and shotmaking on the perimeter, combined with his budding guard skillset, will provide Few and the coaching staff a handful of options as to how they utilize their star-studded freshman. Like most his age, Fogle will need to add size to his frame over the course of his college career, though his athleticism and ability to score still speak for themselves.
Though On3's recruiting analysts didn't seem to think so highly of Fogle in their end-of-year assessments, 247Sports (No. 31), ESPN (No. 32) and Rivals (No. 45) have the Anacortes, Washington, native inside the top-50 of their respective lists.
Gonzaga's second commit of the 2025 class, 6-foot-10 forward Parker Jefferson, is ranked as the No. 164 recruit in the country by 247Sports Composite.
Over the last 10 years, 24 Gonzaga commits have been featured in 247Sports' final top 150 player rankings, with Fogle being the latest to add his name to the exclusive list.
247Sports Top 150 recruits who've committed to Gonzaga since 2015
Chet Holmgren: No. 1 (2021)
Hunter Sallis: No. 10 (2021)
Jalen Suggs: No. 13 (2020)
Zach Collins: No. 20 (2016)
Davis Fogle: No. 31 (2025)
Anton Watson: No. 41 (2019)
Martynas Arlauskas: No. 45 (2019)
Nolan Hickman: No. 46 (2021)
Pavel Zakharov: No. 47 (2019)
Kaden Perry: No. 52 (2021)
Drew Timme: No. 57 (2019)
Dusty Stromer: No. 62 (2023)
Oumar Ballo: No. 66 (2019)
Killian Tillie: No. 67 (2016)
Filip Petrusev: No. 73 (2018)
Julian Strawther: No. 79 (2020)
Dominick Harris: No. 89 (2020)
Braden Huff: No. 93 (2022)
Ben Gregg: No. 109 (2020)
Brock Ravet: No. 103 (2019)
Jesse Wade: No. 125 (2015)
Jacob Larsen: No. 116 (2016)
Rui Hachimura: No. 136 (2016)
Zach Norvell Jr.: No. 140 (2016)