Gonzaga contacts highly-coveted transfer portal guard
The Desmond Claude sweepstakes aren't over just yet.
As Florida reportedly backs out on recruiting the USC transfer, other schools are reaching out to the highly sought-after guard — including Gonzaga.
Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Claude is also hearing from Duke, Virginia, Ole Miss and Kentucky, though On3 has since reported that the Wildcats aren't expected to join the pursuit. North Carolina apparently isn't involved either after being linked to Claude earlier this month.
Following the additions of Xaivian Lee (Princeton) and AJ Brown (Ohio), the Gators are no longer considered the favorites to land Claude. Florida had positioned itself in a good spot to land Claude, per On3's Joe Tipton, as Gonzaga, Ole Miss and Virginia were making "strong pushes" for the 6-foot-5 guard.
Now with Arizona State transfer Adam Miller onboard for next season, the Zags' backcourt features a reliable 3-point shooter who brings four seasons' worth of experience to the table. Still, the Bulldogs could benefit from adding more guard depth to fill the vacancies left behind by Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle.
The Gaels are in need of backcourt depth as well, given that their two-time conference player of the year, Augustas Marciulionis, is graduating this spring, while 6-foot-3 guard Jordan Ross has committed to Georgia for next season.
Claude took home honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds; appearing in 33 games and making 32 starts for the Trojans this past season. He also knocked down 48.2% of his attempts from the field, including 30.7% from 3-point range.
Claude turned it up a notch in conference play with several big-time scoring outputs, including a 31-point outburst against Illinois. He scored 30 points against Rutgers on Feb. 23, then dropped 28 on the Scarlet Knights not even a month later in the conference tournament. Claude's one double-double on the season came during a 25-point, 11-assist effort against Washington.
With Graham Ike, Braden Huff and a few other key pieces from last season's squad back in Spokane for another run, Gonzaga's offseason focus appears to have shifted toward acquiring experienced talent to round out the 2025-26 roster.