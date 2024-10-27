Gonzaga falls to USC in charity exhibition game: 3 takeaways
The Gonzaga men’s basketball team lost its season-opening exhibition game against USC in what turned out to be a thrilling back-and-forth affair from Palm Desert, California on Saturday.
Both sides worked through kinks, made platoon swaps in their substitutions and were sloppy at times before ultimately settling in for an eventful second half. The Bulldogs nearly overcame an 11-point deficit in the final minutes after catching fire from behind the arc, only for the Trojans to hold on in the end for a 96-93 victory.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s charity exhibition game.
NEWBIES TAKE CENTER STAGE
It didn’t take but a few practices this summer for Mark Few and company to realize the kind of basketball savant they had on their hands in Khalif Battle, a 6-foot-5 grad transfer from Arkansas who earned quite the reputation as a dynamic scorer from his SEC days. The sixth-year guard’s ability to create and attack the rim is a skillset the Bulldogs lacked on their roster a year ago. Based on Battle’s first unofficial performance in Gonzaga threads, his shotmaking and ability to apply foul pressure will be significant difference-makers for the Zags this season.
Battle earned the starting nod from the coaching staff for Saturday’s scrimmage and finished with a game-high 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 from downtown. There were stretches early on where he was clearly the main source of offense for the Zags, who went through a 6-minute lull without a basket in the first half and started the night 3-of-11 from the floor. Battle’s shotmaking helped Gonzaga hang around when it seemed like a few other players were still adjusting to banging against a different opponent for the first time this season.
Few’s other big portal addition, Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi, had a major hand in the Bulldogs’ rebounding efforts. The 6-foot-7 wing was consistently active on the glass on both ends of the floor, as he ripped down six boards for himself and boxed out his opponent time and time again. The Zags had 22 second-chance points on the night, in part because of Ajayi’s activity around the rim.
The Kent, Washington, native also chipped in 13 points and made three 3-pointers, including a clutch basket from the outside late with 1:40 left in the second half to tie the game up at 89 apiece. Ajayi set himself up in the corner in front of his bench for the game-tying shot, as he rose and knocked down the shot over the outstretched arms of the defender to give his team hope late down the stretch. Unfortunately for him, USC’s Desmond Claude put the game out of reach with four consecutive makes at the free-foul line. Though like Battle, Ajayi’s shotmaking adds a different complexion to Gonzaga’s attack that it previously didn’t have in its arsenal.
Two other newcomers — 7-foot center Ismaila Diagne and 6-foot-5 guard Emmanuel Innocenti — logged eight minutes combined off the bench.
ROTATION IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS
As expected, Few and the coaching staff utilized Saturday’s exhibition format to toy with a few different lineup combinations and rotations. Historically the Zags have never been in a rush to nail down their final eight-man rotation when they have a deep enough roster that has the flexibility to play both small-ball and tall-ball lineups. That is certainly the case this season, and it presents a good problem to have for Few and the coaching staff.
The biggest adjustment to the rotation Saturday was the insertion of Battle into the starting lineup for Hickman, who still played 29 minutes off the bench and was in the first five out of the locker room to start the second half. The second-half starting lineup was a glimpse at a potential small ball lineup fans could get used to seeing take the floor together during crunch time in big-time games this season: Nembhard, Hickman, Battle, Ajayi and Ike. Arguably the five-man lineup with the most offensive firepower behind it when looking at Gonzaga’s roster.
Only time will tell how Few and the staff handle the responsibility of managing everyone’s minutes, though it’s almost certain the Bulldogs won’t be utilizing platoon swap substitution patterns like they did against USC. A 10-man rotation would be quite the sight to see, but it’s probably unlikely.
TAKE THE RESULT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT
While not taking away from what the players did on the court, Saturday’s exhibition wasn’t the most conventional basketball game by some means. Of course, it’s expected both teams come out a bit sloppy in their first game against a real opponent. Add in the fact that fouls weren’t being counted toward disqualification (Gonzaga had two players with five personal fouls), as well as the stakes and newness to both teams, it’s safe to assume the product on the floor from Acrisure Arena isn’t the same quality fans will see from their respective teams when they’re in the thick of their nonleague schedule in November and December.