Gonzaga forward Graham Ike finds ideal landing spot with Golden State Warriors

For the second consecutive year the Gonzaga Bulldogs did not have a player selected in the NBA draft. Last year it was a surprise when Ryan Nembhard was not picked, and he ended up proving doubters wrong with a stellar rookie season in Dallas, averaging 6.6 points and 5.3 assists in 60 games played.

Now Nembhard's teammate in Spokane, Graham Ike, will hope to do the same thing. Shortly after the second round of the NBA draft concluded on Wednesday, Ike reportedly agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Terms of the deal - including whether it is a two-way contract, Exhibit 10 deal, or other - are not known at the time of this writing.

Golden State was one of 13 different teams Ike worked out with during the pre-draft process, and the close relationship between Mark Few and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr - who coached together in the 2024 Olympic Games - may have helped this deal come together.

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with undrafted free agent Graham Ike out of Gonzaga, his agent Fess Irvin tells @TheConsensusNBA.



Ike measured 6-foot-9¾ with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and 9-foot-2 standing reach, bringing size, physicality and interior presence. — Aryan (@Ary_Report) June 25, 2026

Gonzaga Legend

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Erik Smith

Ike didn't begin his college career in Spokane, but his three years at Gonzaga cemented him as one of the program's all-time greats.

The 6'9 big man was named an All-WCC First Teamer all three years with the Zags, finally earning conference Player of the Year in 2025-26 by averaging 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 60.9% on twos and 33.8% from three.

He took over for Gonzaga following the season-ending knee injury to star forward Braden Huff, ultimately posting averages of 23.2 points,7.5 rebounds, and1.9 assists while playing a ridiculous 34.9 minutes per game. Despite a significantly increased workload, a not quite 100% ankle injury, and no help in the frontcourt, Ike actually shot better in those 15 games - hitting 64.2% of his two pointers and 38.1% from deep - along with an outstanding 86.7% clip from the free throw line.

Ike earned Third Team All-America honors for his work in 2025-26, and finished his prolific college career as one of three active players with over 2,000 career points - alongside Indiana forward Tucker DeVries and Texas guard Tramon Mark.

Fit with Golden State

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ike now heads to the Bay Area to play for a Warriors team that is clearly hoping to make another go at a championship while future Hall of Famers Steph Curry and Draymond Green are still around.

GSW used their first round pick on Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg - one of the oldest players in the class - showing a clear desire to add immediately impactful players to the roster.

The Warriors have incredibly talented - and very injury prone - big man Kristaps Porzingis pencilled in at the five, alongside aging star Al Horford. Younger options in the frontcourt include Charles Bassey and Quinten Post, giving Ike some real competition for minutes this upcoming season.

The 6'9 big man should get every opportunity to prove himself in the NBA Summer League next month, and likely ends up spending a good chunk of time with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League this upcoming season.

But Golden State has certainly capitalized on undersized big men in the past, making this one of the better fits for Ike as he embarks on his professional career.