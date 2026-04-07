Gonzaga forward Ismaila Diagne enters transfer portal as roster turnover continues

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will have an incredibly new look roster in the 2026-27 season, with ten players either out of eligibility or entering the transfer portal from last year's squad.

The latest departure is rising junior big man Ismaila Diagne, who joins a quartet of Zag guards in Cade Orness, Emmanuel Innocenti, Braeden Smith, and Steele Venters who have put their name in the portal.

The window to enter the transfer portal opened officially on April 7 and will remain open until April 21. Players just need to have entered the portal by then, and can sign with a new team at any time during the offseason.

Diagne is the first post player to enter the portal, leaving Gonzaga with redshirt senior Braden Huff, redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson, and incoming freshman Sam Funches up front for the Zags in 2026-27, following the graduations of All-American Graham Ike and forwards Jalen Waley, Tyon Grant-Foster, and Noah Haaland.

The lone players from last year's roster who still have eligibility and are not currently in the transfer portal, are Huff, Davis Fogle, Mario Saint-Supery, Jefferson, and walk-on guards Joaquim ArauzMoore and Alonzo Metz.

NEWS: Gonzaga center Ismaila Diagne plans to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @TheAthleticCBB



The 7’0 big man averaged 1.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 28 games played pic.twitter.com/yjZEgUKUGi — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 7, 2026

Diagne was a late addition to Gonzaga's roster ahead of the 2024-25 season. The 7'0 big man from Senegal played professionally in Spain starting as a young teenager, even making it to the top club for Real Madrid.

He dealt with injuries and a concussion as a freshman, however, appearing in 10 games and scoring 34 points with 18 rebounds in 66 total minutes. Most of his damage came in a career performance against Santa Clara, where he scored nine points with four rebounds on 4-4 shooting in 18 minutes, using his big frame to set massive screens and defend the rim.

That performance had many excited to see how he'd look as a sophomore with a full year of development under his belt, but unfortunately Diagne didn't take advantage of the ample opportunity given to him in year two.

The 7'0 big man started three of the 28 games he appeared in this past season, averaging 1.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in seven minutes per game. He shot 12-24 from the field and 6-15 (40%) from the free throw line.

Foul trouble plagued Diagne all year long, as he racked up more fouls (33) than points (30).

Diagne got an opportunity to start in mid January when both Huff and Ike were out with injury. He played 20 minutes at Seattle and again at home against Pepperdine, totaling five points, 18 rebounds, four blocks, and seven fouls in those 40 total minutes. He started again against San Francisco but only played eight minutes, and had just one more game of 10+ minutes which came in a blowout at home against Washington State.

Diagne will look for a new home with two years of eligibility remaining, although he would likely get a waiver for another year after playing just ten games as a freshman.