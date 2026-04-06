Braeden Smith becomes third Gonzaga guard to enter transfer portal, what it means for Bulldogs

The transfer portal officially opens on Tuesday, April 7, and already, the Gonzaga Bulldogs will have a lot of shopping to do.

One day after Emmanuel Innocenti announced his intention to enter the portal, Gonzaga point guard Braeden Smith did the same - with his agency ADS Sports confirming the news to Joe Tipton of On3.

Innocenti and Smith join walk-on Cade Orness as the three Zags who are planning to put their name in the portal during the transfer window, which runs for 15 days from April 7-21.

Innocenti became the first Zag to enter the portal after starting the majority of games for Gonzaga the previous season, while Smith became the second, having started 18 of 35 games last year for the Bulldogs.

The 6'0 guard averaged 5.1 points and 3.6 assists in 17.1 minutes per game, taking on a key leadership role for Gonzaga after spending a year as a redshirt in 2024-25 following his transfer from Colgate.

NEWS: Gonzaga guard Braeden Smith plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agency ADS Sports told @On3. ⁰⁰The 6-0 junior averaged 5.1 points and 3.6 assists in 17 minutes a game this season. Former Patriot League POY at Colgate. https://t.co/78QUCewQCx pic.twitter.com/AMXIF0EaIN — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 6, 2026

Despite starting 18 games for Gonzaga, Smith's departure is not a huge surprise considering how his role diminished down the stretch, giving way to freshman Mario Saint-Supery, who took time to adjust to college basketball rules, while battling a nasty illness during the month of December.

The Seattle native started 17 of Gonzaga's first 26 games, playing 19 minutes and averaging 5.8 points and 4.2 assists. That included a season-high 21 points with seven assists on 7-10 shooting against Oregon in Portland and 15 points with eight assists on 6-8 shooting at Pepperdine to open up WCC play.

However, Smith ceded playing time to Saint-Supery over the final month plus of the season - starting just one of Gonzaga's final nine games and averaging 11.7 minutes, 3.1 points, and 2.0 assists per game.

Entering his senior year, it makes sense for Smith to look for one final payday and an opportunity to play a big role elsewhere in college basketball. Saint-Supery is expected back for his sophomore season and could be among CBB's biggest breakout candidates, now that he has a year of experience playing in Gonzaga's system under his belt.

Gonzaga also added a 20-year-old German guard in Jack Kayil, who can play both on and off the ball and is projected to be an instant contributor for the Bulldogs when he arrives stateside ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Smith won't have any shortage of suitors after a solid season in Spokane and a great career previously. After playing at Seattle Prep, Smith signed with Colgate in the Patriot League and blossomed into the conference Player of the Year in 2023-24, averaging 12.5 points and a league-leading 5.6 assists before transferring to Gonzaga and redshirting in 2024-25 to learn and grow behind senior point guard Ryan Nembhard.