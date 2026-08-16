How Mark Few rebuilt Gonzaga's roster after losing 12 players

Mark Few is in Springfield, Mass, getting inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, an entirely deserved honor for a coach who turned the Gonzaga Bulldogs into a college basketball powerhouse over the last quarter century.

Few hasn't had much time to celebrate, however, as he continues to find ways to keep the Zags among the top teams in the country. Gonzaga lost 12 players from last year's 31-4 team, yet Few and the coaching staff have rebuilt the roster into one that is expected to compete for a Pac-12 title and potentially make another run to the Final Four.

Few has used nearly every avenue of roster construction possible this offseason - recruiting, the transfer portal, international recruiting, and recently the newly available fifth-year seniors - putting together a squad that is still one starting-caliber point guard away from being truly complete.

Where'd everyone go?

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15). | Photo by Myk Crawford

To evaluate how this roster came together, first let's look at how it came apart. When Gonzaga's season ended at the hands of Sean Miller and the Longhorns, five players were immediately out of eligibility: All-American forward Graham Ike, wings Jalen Warley and Tyon Grant-Foster, guard Adam Miller, and walk-on Noah Haaland.

None of those five were eligible to return even after lawsuits granted eligibility to seniors looking for a fifth year, since all of them redshirted or missed a season medically during their careers.

In addition to five departing seniors, Gonzaga also saw six players from last year's team enter the transfer portal and land at another Division 1 program: Emmanuel Innocenti (Arizona State), Steele Venters (Washington), Braeden Smith (Notre Dame), Ismaila Diagne (San Francisco), Cade Orness (Mount St Mary's) and Joaquim ArauzMoore (High Point).

Last - but certainly not least - was Gonzaga's loss of freshman point guard Mario Saint-Supery, who was widely expected to be a breakout star for the Zags. Instead, completely unexpectedly, Saint-Supery signed a multi-year deal with Valencia in Spain in mid-July, leaving Gonzaga in flux without a single point guard on the roster well into the offseason.

Freshmen of the future

Gonzaga recruit Luca Foster watches the Bulldogs’ game against Northwest at the McCarthey Athletic Center. | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga landed a very strong 2026 recruiting class, securing commitments last October from German guard Jack Kayil, 4-star wing Luca Foster, and 4-star center Sam Funches.

Foster and Funches have both been impressive on campus so far, and both could push for real playing time this upcoming season - although the team's recent fifth-year senior additions (more on them later) will make the path to playing time trickier for these top-100 recruits.

Kayil was Gonzaga's first offseason gut punch, as the 6'5 guard opted to keep his name in the NBA draft process rather than honoring his commitment to the Zags - the first of two times a projected starting guard left the program in the lurch this offseason.

Transfer portal: Part I

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The window to enter the college basketball transfer portal was open April 7-21, and most teams had their entire portal class committed by May or June at the latest.

For Gonzaga, two of what is now five transfer additions happened in the early part of the offseason. First up was Isiah Harwell, a 6'6 sophomore wing from Houston whom the Zags pursued heavily out of Pocatello High School in Idaho. Harwell was a McDonald's All-American who struggled to carve out a consistent role with the Coogs, averaging 3.6 points while shooting 27% from three as a freshman.

The big wing with a 6'9 wingspan should serve as Gonzaga's top perimeter defender, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see a bit of an offensive breakout in GU's system.

Gonzaga also landed one of the highest-rated transfers in the country in Massamba Diop, a 7'0 monster from Arizona State who averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks for the Sun Devils. He's a near-perfect fit next to returning forward Braden Huff, giving the Zags a formidable frontcourt on both ends of the floor this upcoming season.

International love

After landing Harwell and Diop, Gonzaga dabbled in the international market for a few more rotation pieces. First was a commitment from 6'10 center Izan Almansa, a 21-year-old with experience playing in the NBA G League, the NBL, and Liga Endesa with Real Madrid in Spain. Almansa is still fighting for his NCAA eligibility, but if he gets cleared, he brings the team elite rebounding and veteran depth up front.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga also grabbed 23-year-old French point guard Nathan de Sousa, although, like Almansa, he is awaiting word from the NCAA on his eligibility. If he gets cleared, it will be for one season, based on his age, and as of now, he'd be the team's backup point guard. Of course, that could change if Lee or Dent or another fifth-year senior is signed, which could push de Sousa to stay in France instead of coming stateside.

The third international addition for Gonzaga is the only one who is currently eligible and signed with the Zags as of now. Juwan Ekanga-Ehawa, an 18-year-old from JL Bourg in France, is a long, athletic wing who oozes upside, but who is unlikely to play a significant role for the program in year one.

Transfer portal: Part II

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NCAA's unveiling of the new 5-in-5 rules gave every student-athlete five years to complete up to five seasons of competition - a strong step toward regulating the sport going forward. The problem? They chose not to grandfather in the most recent graduating class, a move that everyone knew would lead to lawsuits and - likely - these student-athletes gaining eligibility late in the offseason.

Check and check, as injunctions have been granted in Ohio, Tennessee, and Georgia - along with a Federal ruling in Colorado - which has given hundreds of fifth-year seniors immediate eligibility this upcoming season.

Gonzaga needed this more than just about any other team in the country, and Few and the staff went right to work securing commitments from Dayton point guard Javon Bennett and Florida State sharpshooting wing Chauncey Wiggins, both of whom are pencilled in to start in Spokane as of this writing.

Bennett averaged 15.8 points last year for the Flyers, and while he hasn't always been a consistent outside shooter, his overall game is a great fit for the Zags. Meanwhile, Wiggins shot 39% from three on nearly six attempts per game last year - a remarkable rate for someone who stands 6'10. His size and floor spacing are critical additions for Gonzaga, and he likely will push returning sophomore Davis Fogle to the two and Harwell to the bench.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

Gonzaga also got word in early August that Skylar Wicks, a 6'6 wing from St. Francis, is eligible for what will be his seventh season of college basketball. Wicks is a good scorer who shot over 36% from three last year, and he immediately provides key depth on the perimeter for this roster.

What's next?

Even after landing a strong freshman class, securing commitments from three international players, and having successful stints in two different transfer portal windows, Few and the Zags still aren't done.

Right now, the roster has one open spot - assuming eligibility for Almansa and de Sousa - and is likely going to use it on a starting point guard. Xaivian Lee, who spent his senior year at Florida after three years at Princeton, has emerged as the team's top target and recently put his name in the California lawsuit, which, if ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, would give him the chance to transfer to Gonzaga this upcoming season.

Feb 7, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee averaged 4.2 assists and 1.6 turnovers last year in the SEC, and while his three-point shooting dropped to 29.2%, he is a great facilitator and defender who immediately bolsters this team's ceiling.

Dent has long been Gonzaga's dream target, a 6'3 point guard who averaged a whopping 7.6 assists and 1.8 turnovers last year at UCLA. He also isn't a great shooter, but as arguably the best available passer, he would open up GU's offense in a major way in 2026-27.

Should Gonzaga land one of Lee or Dent, or even another 5th-year point guard like Tre Holloman, Jordan Pope, or Aidan Mahaney, all eyes would be on de Sousa. If the 23-year-old French guard opts not to come to Spokane, the team would have another open roster spot and could look for a different third-string PG to fill his spot.

Almansa's eligibility is a big question mark as well. If he's not cleared, the team will rely on Funches and redshirt freshman Parker Jefferson to play behind Diop and Huff, while Wiggins could slide up and play more as a small-ball four as well.

Most college coaches getting inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have not had to worry about finalizing their roster during the mid-August ceremony, but Few continues to operate successfully in this new NIL and transfer portal era - one of many examples to show why he belongs in the Hall in the first place.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith