Jose Mourinho Plays His Favorite Trick in Swipe at Failed Rodri Transfer

José Mourinho was up to his old tricks by spinning the narrative in Real Madrid’s favor when probed on the awkward topic of missing out on Rodri to Barcelona. Rather than a cut-and-dried case of Los Blancos being bested by their fiercest Clásico rivals, Mourinho claimed he was the one who had “doubts” over Rodri, rather than the other way around.

Rodri had been linked with Real Madrid for months. The former Manchester City midfielder’s own comments on this topic did nothing to dampen the speculation which ramped up in the aftermath of his stellar World Cup. However, in a surprise twist, it was Barcelona who raced to the front of the queue, elbowing Madrid out of the way before agreeing an eye-watering $87.8 million (€76.5 million at the time) fee for the 30-year-old.

“I spoke with him a couple of times, and Real Madrid made him a very good offer,” Mourinho revealed in an interview with El Chiringuito. “I think there’s a very good relationship with City. Without negotiating with City, the club has been in contact with Rodri and made him a substantial offer.”

In the eyes of Mourinho, the deal collapsed due to a perceived lack of comittment from the Madrid-born midfielder. “Rodri has had doubts; he’s hesitated,” the master communicator claimed, “and Rodri’s doubts have made me doubt as well.”

“Real Madrid is on such a grand scale that it can’t have players who think twice.”

Madrid aren’t expected to sign another midfielder to fill the void which Rodri had been earmarked for, kicking the can of replacing Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos down the road for at least six more months. Yet, Madrid’s boss has insisted that he won’t “miss Rodri.”

It was put to Mourinho that this could be viewed as a “victory” for Barcelona. The former Madrid player and manager Jorge Valdano gave his own scathing critique of the €75 million transfer: “Rodri’s deal is worth €35 million for what it gives Barcelona and €40 million for what it takes away from Madrid.”

Mourinho was uninterested: “Victories happen on the field; they’re the titles. That’s where the victories are.”

Why Rodri Chose Barcelona Over Real Madrid

Barcelona have always had a special relationship with Spanish midfielders.



Pep Guardiola. Luis Enrique. Xavi. Sergio Busquets. Andrés Iniesta. Thiago Alcântara. Cesc Fàbregas. Pedri. Generations of maestros have shaped the club’s identity - built on an obsession with the ball.… pic.twitter.com/oTWm4iQNmI — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 18, 2026

After his arrival had been confirmed, Rodri admitted that it had been a “tough decision” to join Barcelona. Tearing himself away from Manchester City after seven years was at the forefront of his mind as well as the rival interest from Madrid. Yet, there was supposedly only one choice.

“It’s true I had another offer, but Barça was the first option and I told the board here that.”

That preference lay in the club’s past and present. While lauding the quality of the players he will find at Camp Nou, many of whom also won the World Cup with Spain, Rodri pointed towards the institution’s history of beguiling short passing. “Barcelona has always been a reference for me because of the values and the playing style here,” he gushed.

Style of play is held up by The Athletic as one of the key factors behind Rodri’s decision to prioritize Barcelona above Real Madrid. Hansi Flick’s high pressing, possession heavy league champions are a much closer stylistic fit than the unknown of Mourinho’s Madrid, which is expected to be rooted in his preferred approach of fast transitions.

Flick himself is thought to have reached out to the midfielder, who also received personal appeals from members of Madrid’s squad. The pull of Barcelona, however, proved to be too much.