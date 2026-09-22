Gonzaga gets unexpected roster boost after latest NCAA eligibility ruling
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Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga women's basketball program already had one of the deepest, highest continuity rosters in the country, but that didn't stop them from welcoming back a familiar face.
Ines Bettencourt, who played a key role for the Zags the past two seasons, is officially back on the roster after she was granted a TRO in the state of California for a fifth year of eligibility.
Bettencourt joined the California lawsuit - which also included Xaivian Lee, Donovan Dent, and 71 other plaintiffs - with the hope of playing one more year of college ball, and even though she entered the transfer portal, it was widely expected she'd return to Spokane if given the opportunity.
On Monday evening, Gonzaga published their official roster for the 2026-27 season and Bettencourt was included, now wearing No. 0 after wearing No. 8 for the past two years.
Role for the returner
A native of Sao Miguel, Portugal, Bettencourt spent the first two years of her college career at UConn, making it to the Final Four in 2024 before entering the transfer portal and coming out west to Gonzaga.
Bettencourt started 16 of 35 games as a junior and all 33 games as a senior, averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 68 games with the Zags. Her veteran leadership and defensive intensity made her a fan, and coach, favorite in Spokane.
Now, if she manages to stay eligible, she will become the tenth returner for coach Fortier's team. The only departures from last year's roster are senior Sierra Lichtie and transfers Paige Lofing (Montana) and Vera Gunaydin (North Alabama).
Lichtie averaged 2.9 points in 20 games, while Lofing averaged 2.2 points and Gunaydin redshirted - meaning Gonzaga has retained nearly all of last year's production, while adding three newcomers in Rider transfer Emmy Roach, Denver transfer Jocelyn Medina, and freshman forward Abby Lusk.
That is where this roster management becomes tricky for coach Fortier, as Roach and Medina were both recruited to Spokane as candidates to replace Bettencourt based on their skill sets as versatile defenders, while reserve Teryn Gardner is more than deserving of a starting role after averaging 6.0 points on 46% shooting from three last year in 19.8 minutes per game.
Someone could get squeezed due to this late roster addition, but Bettencourt's reputation as a leader and 'dirty work' player will really help this team. Last year, after a slow 6-5 start, Gonzaga rattled off 18 wins over their final 23 games, and coming into the Pac-12 with a roster full of familiarity should set this team up nicely to compete for a title in year one.
Other roster notes
Gonzaga's roster reveal gave us jersey numbers for the new players, with Medina taking No. 8, which is why Bettencourt will transition to No. 0. One could argue that Bettencourt willingly taking a different number after someone else claimed her jersey is a promising sign that team chemistry won't be an issue in 2026-27.
Meanwhile, Roach will wear No. 4, Licthie's number last year, while Lusk will wear No. 13 in her freshman season.
Gonzaga opens up the season with Numerica FanFest on Oct. 10 at 2:00 PM PT, with the first official game coming Monday, Nov. 2, at the McCarthey Athletic Center against North Dakota State.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB