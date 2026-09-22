Gonzaga gets unexpected roster boost after latest NCAA eligibility ruling

Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga women's basketball program already had one of the deepest, highest continuity rosters in the country, but that didn't stop them from welcoming back a familiar face.

Ines Bettencourt, who played a key role for the Zags the past two seasons, is officially back on the roster after she was granted a TRO in the state of California for a fifth year of eligibility.

Bettencourt joined the California lawsuit - which also included Xaivian Lee, Donovan Dent, and 71 other plaintiffs - with the hope of playing one more year of college ball, and even though she entered the transfer portal, it was widely expected she'd return to Spokane if given the opportunity.

On Monday evening, Gonzaga published their official roster for the 2026-27 season and Bettencourt was included, now wearing No. 0 after wearing No. 8 for the past two years.

Role for the returner

Feb 26, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ines Bettencourt (8) controls the ball against the Saint Mary's Gaels in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A native of Sao Miguel, Portugal, Bettencourt spent the first two years of her college career at UConn, making it to the Final Four in 2024 before entering the transfer portal and coming out west to Gonzaga.

Bettencourt started 16 of 35 games as a junior and all 33 games as a senior, averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 68 games with the Zags. Her veteran leadership and defensive intensity made her a fan, and coach, favorite in Spokane.

Now, if she manages to stay eligible, she will become the tenth returner for coach Fortier's team. The only departures from last year's roster are senior Sierra Lichtie and transfers Paige Lofing (Montana) and Vera Gunaydin (North Alabama).

Lichtie averaged 2.9 points in 20 games, while Lofing averaged 2.2 points and Gunaydin redshirted - meaning Gonzaga has retained nearly all of last year's production, while adding three newcomers in Rider transfer Emmy Roach, Denver transfer Jocelyn Medina, and freshman forward Abby Lusk.

That is where this roster management becomes tricky for coach Fortier, as Roach and Medina were both recruited to Spokane as candidates to replace Bettencourt based on their skill sets as versatile defenders, while reserve Teryn Gardner is more than deserving of a starting role after averaging 6.0 points on 46% shooting from three last year in 19.8 minutes per game.

Someone could get squeezed due to this late roster addition, but Bettencourt's reputation as a leader and 'dirty work' player will really help this team. Last year, after a slow 6-5 start, Gonzaga rattled off 18 wins over their final 23 games, and coming into the Pac-12 with a roster full of familiarity should set this team up nicely to compete for a title in year one.

Other roster notes

Feb 26, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Allie Turner (11) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga's roster reveal gave us jersey numbers for the new players, with Medina taking No. 8, which is why Bettencourt will transition to No. 0. One could argue that Bettencourt willingly taking a different number after someone else claimed her jersey is a promising sign that team chemistry won't be an issue in 2026-27.

Meanwhile, Roach will wear No. 4, Licthie's number last year, while Lusk will wear No. 13 in her freshman season.

Gonzaga opens up the season with Numerica FanFest on Oct. 10 at 2:00 PM PT, with the first official game coming Monday, Nov. 2, at the McCarthey Athletic Center against North Dakota State.