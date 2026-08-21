Gonzaga guard Ines Bettencourt enters transfer portal with one season of eligibility

Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga women's basketball team retained 10 players from last year's team - an incredibly rare feat in the modern NIL and transfer portal era.

Now, they have an opportunity to bring back one more.

Ines Bettencourt, who spent the last two seasons at Gonzaga after two years at UConn, was one of 73 plaintiffs granted a fifth year of eligibility from a TRO in the California lawsuit, as announced on Tuesday.

The TRO also granted the plaintiffs an opportunity to enter the transfer portal during a window from August 18-24, and Talia Goodman of On3 reported that Bettencourt has done so, giving her the opportunity to explore her options ahead of the 2026-27 season.

NEWS: Gonzaga’s Ines Bettencourt has entered the transfer portal, sources told @On3.



She averaged 6.3 ppg and 3 apg last season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/lFT5cLepXe pic.twitter.com/Ht3sD3SAPz — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) August 19, 2026

Will she return?

Despite entering the portal, Bettencourt could easily return to Spokane and play a third season for coach Fortier and the Zags. 10 of her teammates from last year remain on the squad, and she'd seamlessly fit back into her role as a veteran leader and defensive stopper.

The Zags saw just two players depart via the transfer portal: freshman guard Paige Lofing and redshirt senior guard Vera Gunaydin, who transferred to Montana and North Alabama, respectively.

Feb 26, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ines Bettencourt (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lofing averaged 2.2 points in 6.6 minutes per game, so neither loss had a dramatic impact on the lineup or rotation. Coach Fortier brought in a pair of transfers - Emmy Roach and Jocelyn Medina - and one freshman, Abby Lusk, to replenish the roster.

Roach averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game as a sophomore at Rider in the MAAC last year, while Medina averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals as a junior at Denver.

Both seem like logical replacements for Bettencourt as tough, defensive minded guard/wings who can carve out a role next to superstar sophomore Lauren Whittaker and junior guard Allie Turner.

A natural fit, but a complicated decision

Still, with two open roster spots, it makes sense for Fortier to explore bringing Bettencourt back. Her familiarity with the system and roster make the fit far more natural, but there is a question about potentially causing chemistry issues if players see their playing time impacted by her return.

Junior Teryn Gardner would likely replace Bettencourt in the starting lineup, with Roach and Medina helping to fill her role off the bench. Would Bettencourt be open to coming off the bench after starting all 33 games last year? And if not, how will Gardner or the two new transfers feel about their playing time being impacted in late August?

That becomes a major factor in both Fortier and Bettencourt's decision.

Plenty of other programs are dealing with similar situations, in both men's and women's basketball, but Bettencourt will surely find a place that can fit her onto the roster and give her an opportunity to thrive one final time in college hoops - whether that ends up in Spokane or not.