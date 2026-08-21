Gonzaga guard Ines Bettencourt enters transfer portal with one season of eligibility
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Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga women's basketball team retained 10 players from last year's team - an incredibly rare feat in the modern NIL and transfer portal era.
Now, they have an opportunity to bring back one more.
Ines Bettencourt, who spent the last two seasons at Gonzaga after two years at UConn, was one of 73 plaintiffs granted a fifth year of eligibility from a TRO in the California lawsuit, as announced on Tuesday.
The TRO also granted the plaintiffs an opportunity to enter the transfer portal during a window from August 18-24, and Talia Goodman of On3 reported that Bettencourt has done so, giving her the opportunity to explore her options ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Will she return?
Despite entering the portal, Bettencourt could easily return to Spokane and play a third season for coach Fortier and the Zags. 10 of her teammates from last year remain on the squad, and she'd seamlessly fit back into her role as a veteran leader and defensive stopper.
The Zags saw just two players depart via the transfer portal: freshman guard Paige Lofing and redshirt senior guard Vera Gunaydin, who transferred to Montana and North Alabama, respectively.
Lofing averaged 2.2 points in 6.6 minutes per game, so neither loss had a dramatic impact on the lineup or rotation. Coach Fortier brought in a pair of transfers - Emmy Roach and Jocelyn Medina - and one freshman, Abby Lusk, to replenish the roster.
Roach averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.0 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game as a sophomore at Rider in the MAAC last year, while Medina averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals as a junior at Denver.
Both seem like logical replacements for Bettencourt as tough, defensive minded guard/wings who can carve out a role next to superstar sophomore Lauren Whittaker and junior guard Allie Turner.
A natural fit, but a complicated decision
Still, with two open roster spots, it makes sense for Fortier to explore bringing Bettencourt back. Her familiarity with the system and roster make the fit far more natural, but there is a question about potentially causing chemistry issues if players see their playing time impacted by her return.
Junior Teryn Gardner would likely replace Bettencourt in the starting lineup, with Roach and Medina helping to fill her role off the bench. Would Bettencourt be open to coming off the bench after starting all 33 games last year? And if not, how will Gardner or the two new transfers feel about their playing time being impacted in late August?
That becomes a major factor in both Fortier and Bettencourt's decision.
Plenty of other programs are dealing with similar situations, in both men's and women's basketball, but Bettencourt will surely find a place that can fit her onto the roster and give her an opportunity to thrive one final time in college hoops - whether that ends up in Spokane or not.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB