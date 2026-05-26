Gonzaga’s Graham Ike rising in 2026 NBA draft center rankings

Seven total Gonzaga Bulldogs were selected in the NBA draft between 2021 and 2024, but that four-year streak came to an end last year when Ryan Nembhard - somewhat surprisingly - went undrafted after an extremely productive senior year in Spokane.

Now another productive veteran from Gonzaga - who joined the program the same week as Nembhard - is hoping to get the Zags back in the NBA draft.

Graham Ike, who polished off a prolific college career by earning All-American honors in 2025-26, is in the conversation as a potential second-round pick in the upcoming draft, which gets underway on June 23. Although the 6'9 big man did not get invited to the NBA draft combine, he performed well at the G League combine and was recently included on NBA draft expert Nathan Grubel's list of the best centers in this class.

Ike came in at No. 13 on the list, behind a handful of bigs he competed against in his college career, including Aday Mara at Michigan (No. 1), Jayden Quaintance at Kentucky (No. 2), Tarris Reed at UConn (No. 7), and Nate Bittle at Oregon (No. 12).

Flory Bidunga, who is at No. 8 on Nathan's list, recently withdrew from the NBA draft process and will play for Louisville next season, pushing Ugonna Onyenso, Felix Okpara, Bittle, Ernest Udeh, Ike, and Keba Keita all up one spot.

2026 NBA DRAFT CENTER RANKINGS UPDATE



This is the last of my positional big board updates in May. We've already seen Malachi Moreno withdraw; I would expect the same for Flory Bidunga. Some great late first/early second bigs in Zuby and Tarris who could go much higher. pic.twitter.com/aev4DYv0db — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) May 25, 2026

Gonzaga legend

Ike spent three outstanding seasons at Gonzaga, averaging 17.8 points and 7.5 rebounds across 101 games in Spokane. He began his college career at Wyoming in the Mountain West, posting a tremendous sophomore season in 2021-22 when he averaged 19.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 51% from the floor.

The Aurora, CO native then missed the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury before hitting the transfer portal and landing at Gonzaga, where he immediately took over as the program's star player up front.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike. | Photo by Mercedes Smith

This past year, Ike was joined in the starting lineup by Braden Huff, and the duo each averaged 17.8 points through the first 18 games of the season - a stretch where Gonzaga went 17-1.

However, Huff suffered a knee injury in practice before the team's road game against Washington State, which took him out for the rest of the season. Ike had 23 points and 11 rebounds on 11-15 shooting against WSU the next day, before himself missing three games with a bum ankle.

After that, the big man returned and put together a truly dominant stretch of basketball for Gonzaga - arguably among the best in program history. Over Gonzaga's final 13 games, Ike averaged 22.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 35 minutes while shooting an insane 62.3% on twos, 36.6% from three, and 86.3% from the free throw line.

He had a stretch of nine straight games with 20 or more points, which only ended when he scored 19 points against Portland - while also setting a program record with seven steals. The big man had 24 points and 11 rebounds in the first round of the WCC Tournament against Oregon State, followed by 15 points on perfect 7-7 shooting in the championship against Santa Clara.

He finished his college career with 25 points in GU's loss to Texas in the Round of 32, ultimately recording 2,575 career points and 1,144 rebounds.

Ike is drawing interest around the league, with a recent report indicating the big man has worked out with at least three NBA teams: The Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic.

Gonzaga’s Graham Ike previously worked out with the Atlanta Hawks, now set to visit with Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. https://t.co/DeME6glrLX — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) May 26, 2026

Ike's age and injury history may limit his ceiling at the next level, but his extreme work ethic, improvement as an outside shooter, elite wingspan, and overall physicality should give him a real opportunity to carve out space as a third-string big man at the next level.

Whether that happens as a second-round pick or priority free agent signing remains to be seen, but Gonzaga could very likely add another player to the NBA next season regardless.