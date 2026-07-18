Former Gonzaga guard among those pursuing fifth year of eligibility in California lawsuit

Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga Bulldogs women's basketball program managed a nearly unfathomable amount of roster continuity this offseason - retaining 10 of 13 players from last year's squad.

And now, with a wave of seniors seeking an additional year of eligibility, that number could rise again.

Ines Bettencourt, who played two years at UConn and two years at Gonzaga, was among the players to file an age-based eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA in the state of California this week.

The suit is seeking an injunction for more than 45 student-athletes in the 2022 recruiting class to receive a fifth year of eligibility, after the NCAA instituted new '5-in-5' rules permitting all student-athletes five years of competition - but not grandfathering in the most recent graduating class.

Former New Mexico and UCLA guard Donovan Dent - thought to be a target for the Gonzaga men's team - is the most notable name in the lawsuit, while others include Dent's teammate at UCLA Skyy Clark, Texas point guard Jordan Pope, Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler, and former Saint Mary's guard Aidan Mahaney - who last played at UC Santa Barbara.

Bettencourt's impact at Gonzaga

Gonzaga women's basketball coach Lisa Fortier. | Photo by Lane Mathews

Gonzaga had a young roster with very little experience playing together last season, and it showed early on with the program getting off to a slow 6-5 start - including three home losses to Colorado State, Stanford, and Arizona State.

However, once the squad began to gel, things took off - with the Zags winning 18 of their next 22 games, finishing second in the WCC with a 14-4 record, and beating Santa Clara and Oregon State to secure one final WCC Tournament championship before moving into the Pac-12.

Bettencourt was a big part of that success, averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and a team-leading 1.5 steals while starting all 33 games and playing 26.2 minutes per night.

While most of the attention went to WCC Player of the Year Lauren Whittaker or All-WCC First Team guard Allie Turner, Bettencourt was quietly the team's emotional leader and star defender - and her leadership and tenacity were greatly appreciated by coach Fortier last year.

"We need everything that she does, she's our defensive anchor," Fortier said after the team's WCC Tournament championship. "She has been able to grow and lead our team this year with such a young group. [Bettencourt] led us the last couple of weeks like a senior would. You can't replicate that."

Will she return?

Feb 26, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ines Bettencourt (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bettencourt was one of three departures from last year's roster, alongside freshman guard Paige Lofing and redshirt Vera Gunaydin, who transferred to Montana and North Alabama, respectively.

The Zags added a pair of transfers in Emmy Roach (Rider) and Jocelyn Medina (Denver) along with incoming freshman Abby Lusk, leaving them with two open roster spots.

While Roach and Medina both provide defensive versatility, bringing Bettencourt back would give the team another ball-handler and perimeter defender who is familiar with the system - never a bad thing to have when trying to compete in a new conference that features strong programs like Colorado State, San Diego State, and Oregon State.

If the injunction is granted, players will have the option to transfer wherever they choose, but considering Gonzaga's familiarity with Bettencourt, it wouldn't be a surprise to see both parties pursue a reunion for one last ride in 2026-27.