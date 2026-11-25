Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs received great news on Tuesday afternoon when 5-star guard Jalen Davis committed, but the good vibes didn't last long.

Javon Bennett, who started Gonzaga's last game at point guard, suffered a knee sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according to the team.

The news comes just before Gonzaga's first game in the Player's Era Festival against Kansas State. Gonzaga will have Wednesday off but play again on Thursday and Friday, and losing a player of Bennett's caliber will test this team's depth during this stretch.

Key role for Bennett early on

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Javon Bennett (2). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Bennett joined Gonzaga as one of three fifth year seniors to gain eligibility via lawsuit, alongside Xaivian Lee and Chauncey Wiggins.

The 5'10 guard came from Dayton, where he averaged 15.8 points per game last year. Bennett began the season coming off Gonzaga's bench, but started the team's most recent game - a 74-62 win over Montana State.

Through four games Bennett is averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in 16.5 minutes per game. He's off to a slow 3-10 start from three, but is 7-8 from the free throw line.

Bennett was a surprise starter over Lee last Tuesday, although Lee ended up playing twice as many minutes after the Bobcats went up 9-2 to begin the game.

Still, his high level defense and three point shooting will be missed by this Gonzaga team, who will rely far more on 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa in his absence.

More de Sousa

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nathan de Sousa. | Photo by Myk Crawford

de Sousa is the clear beneficiary of Bennett's absence, as he will almost certainly be the top guard off the bench for Gonzaga. Wiggins can play the three, which will likely happen more as well, but de Sousa is the one who will play whenever Lee sits, and the two will almost certainly share the floor at times as well.

de Sousa is averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 assists in 12.3 minutes per game, shooting 5-6 from the field and 5-7 from the free throw line. He's a tenacious defender and attacker downhill, and while his outside shot has yet to develop his impact on both ends of the floor will help this team tremendously while Bennett recovers.

Gonzaga and Kansas State are set to tip at 9:49 PM PT in the final game of the first day of the Player's Era Festival. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.